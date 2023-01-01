Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

This garden is typical of the kind of grassroots regeneration happening around Dalston: a project led by the community, for the community – and a roaring success. There's a simple cafe and regular workshops and events, from gardening sessions to acoustic music. It’s a nice green space in an otherwise urban precinct.

The site used to be a derelict railway line and old sleepers have been used to make a boardwalk and raised beds for the veggie patch. Sadly a question mark hangs over the garden's future as there are plans to redevelop the neighbouring shopping centre.