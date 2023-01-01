Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Opened in 1841 this 13-hectare cemetery was the last of the ‘Magnificent Seven’: suburban cemeteries (including Highgate and Abney Park) created by an act of Parliament in response to London’s rapid population growth. Some 270,000 souls were laid to rest here until the cemetery was closed to burials in 1966 and turned into a park and local nature reserve in 2001. Today it's an eerily beautiful site, its crumbling Victorian monuments draped in ever-encroaching greenery.