Private Full-Day Tour of Poldark Filming Locations from Launceston

The 2015 BBC drama Poldark, adapted from the Winston Graham series, shows off the dramatic beauty of the Cornish landscape and coastline. Now you can step into the world of Ross Poldark and visit some of the breath-taking locations featured on the show in this Poldark tour of Cornwall.Your first stop will be at Charlestown Harbour, a beautiful unspoilt Georgian working port that was used as the location for Truro Harbour in the new BBC series of Poldark. From Charlestown you'll wind your way down past Truro and Falmouth and on to the far West stopping firstly at Penberth Cove, a picturesque fishing cove used in the second series of Poldark.You'll then travel a couple of miles on to Porthcurno and The Minack Theatre from where you can see over to Pedn Vounder beach used in series one and down to Porthcurno beach used in series two. The views from here are unrivalled and it is one of the most iconic photo locations in Cornwall.You then head on further West to Porthgwarra, the pretty cove used in series one for the pilchard boats scene, and also from where Demelza spies on Ross taking his early morning swim. It was also used as the location for Mark's escape by boat to France in series one.You will then stop for lunch at a reputable pub/restaurant in the area (own expense). After lunch you will wind your way up through the unspoilt mining town of St Just and on to Botallack. The farmhouse ‘Botallack Manor’ was used in the original 1970’s series as Ross Poldarks’ home, ‘Nampara’. The dramatic cliff top settings at Botallack and disused Engine houses and mine buildings here are used as the locations for Wheal Leisure and Wheal Grambler.Botallack is your last location on the day's tour and from here you'll head up the scenic coastal road to St Ives and back up to Launceston arriving at approximately 6pm.