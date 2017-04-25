Welcome to Cornwall
While the staple industries of old – mining, fishing and farming – have all but disappeared, Cornwall has since reinvented itself as one of the nation's creative corners. Whether it's exploring the space-age domes of the Eden Project, sampling the culinary creations of a celebrity chef or basking on a deserted beach, you're guaranteed to feel the itch of inspiration. Time to let a little Kernow into your soul.
Since 2006, Cornwall's historic mining areas have formed part of the UK's newest Unesco World Heritage Site, the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape (www.cornish-mining.org.uk).
From London, your five-day Devon and Cornwall tour begins with a relaxing drive through Wessex on your way to the famous stone circle of Stonehenge – your first stop on the tour. On Day 1, you’ll also visit the South Devon coast, where a stunning landscape awaits you, and Exeter, where you’ll stay for two nights in your choice of a three-star bed and breakfast or three-star hotel. On your second day, visit mystic Dartmoor, where you’ll hear spooky stories from your guide, and Tavistock, a beautiful small town. Spend the afternoon and evening in Exeter.Day 3 offers the beauty of Cornwall. Visit the civil parish of Launceston, the Bodmin moor, Golitha Falls, St Neats church and Tintagel Castle. End the day in Falmouth, where you’ll stay for two more nights.On your fourth day, visit the island of St Michaels Mount and beautiful Minack Theatre. Also visit the white sandy beaches of Porthcurno and Penzance. Move on to Land's End, before you head back to Falmouth.On Day 5, visit Glastonbury with its ancient, mythical connections to King Arthur before returning to London. Return to London in the evening.Please note: Breakfast is included in your accommodation; you'll have enough free time to enjoy lunch and dinner on your own.See the Itinerary section below for details on each day.
If you’re a fan of the TV show 'Doc Martin', this fully guided walking tour will take you around the fictional Cornish seaside village of Portwenn. In reality, it is filmed on location in Port Isaac, a small and picturesque fishing village on the Atlantic coast of north Cornwall.Now in its seventh series and popular with fans around the world, this Doc Martin tour is the best way to see the main locations from the show which first aired in 2004.The walking tour is led by a local who has been involved in the filming of Doc Martin itself as an extra and shares many anecdotes about the filming of this show. Locations from the show that you will see include the Doc’s house and surgery, Louisa’s school, Mrs Tishell’s pharmacy and much more.However, the village itself has a long and fascinating history dating back to King Henry VIII and your guide will show you hidden village paths, historical buildings, beautiful views and give you an insight into local life. There will be plenty of photo opportunities along the way.
This is a private tour for up to 6 people. You will be collected from your hotel or accommodation for the trip to West Cornwall in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. The tour is suitable for all, but an ability to walk a few hundred meters from the car will enhance your experience.You will be collected from your hotel at an agreed time for the drive to St Michael's Mount, your guide pointing out places of interest and telling some of the history and stories of Cornwall on the route. Admission is included in your tour price. This former monastery dates back to the 8th century, and has been owned by the same family since 1650! The castle is spectacular, and the sea views are some of the best in the UK.A delicious Cornish pastie may be your lunch of choice (not included), before you drive through Penzance to Land's End, where there are great photo opportunities including the chance for your photo next to the famous signpost showing the distance to your home town. There are good views out to the Longships Lighthouse.You will then stop at Botallack en route. This is where there is an iconic Cornish landscape of the former mining engine houses which are perched just above the crashing waves. This was one of the locations for the recent BBC TV series Poldark. After a short drive to St Ives you'll be free to wander around this pretty town, regularly voted the best UK seaside resort, and maybe visit the Tate gallery or the Hepworth museum. The shops and galleries make this a dream location for your souveniers. You will then be taken back to your hotel.
This is a private tour for up to 6 people. You will be picked up from your hotel anywhere in Cornwall for your journey to South Devon. The exact Itinerary will be agreed with you prior to departure. You will drive to Dartmouth where you can take a private tour of the Britannia Naval College or a boat trip up the stunning River Dart to see Agatha Christies House at Greenway (seasonal).You will have a lunch break at Dartmouth for fine dining or travel to Slapton for good pub food. After lunch you head to travel through pretty coastal villages to Torcross to hear the story of the secret wartime operation on Slapton sands which ended in disaster, before visiting Hallsands to see the remains and hear the story of the village which fell into the sea, and great views of the Start Point lighthouse (alternatively a guided tour of the lighthouse can be arranged).Finally you move on to Bigbury on Sea and walk or take the sea tractor over to Burgh Island. See the extraordinary Art Deco hotel, whose guests included Noel Coward, Winston Churchill and Agatha Christie who wrote ‘And then there were none’ here. (not open to Non-residents) and explore the Island which has great sea views. Depart Bigbury for return journey to your hotel.
The 2015 BBC drama Poldark, adapted from the Winston Graham series, shows off the dramatic beauty of the Cornish landscape and coastline. Now you can step into the world of Ross Poldark and visit some of the breath-taking locations featured on the show in this Poldark tour of Cornwall.Your first stop will be at Charlestown Harbour, a beautiful unspoilt Georgian working port that was used as the location for Truro Harbour in the new BBC series of Poldark. From Charlestown you'll wind your way down past Truro and Falmouth and on to the far West stopping firstly at Penberth Cove, a picturesque fishing cove used in the second series of Poldark.You'll then travel a couple of miles on to Porthcurno and The Minack Theatre from where you can see over to Pedn Vounder beach used in series one and down to Porthcurno beach used in series two. The views from here are unrivalled and it is one of the most iconic photo locations in Cornwall.You then head on further West to Porthgwarra, the pretty cove used in series one for the pilchard boats scene, and also from where Demelza spies on Ross taking his early morning swim. It was also used as the location for Mark's escape by boat to France in series one.You will then stop for lunch at a reputable pub/restaurant in the area (own expense). After lunch you will wind your way up through the unspoilt mining town of St Just and on to Botallack. The farmhouse ‘Botallack Manor’ was used in the original 1970’s series as Ross Poldarks’ home, ‘Nampara’. The dramatic cliff top settings at Botallack and disused Engine houses and mine buildings here are used as the locations for Wheal Leisure and Wheal Grambler.Botallack is your last location on the day's tour and from here you'll head up the scenic coastal road to St Ives and back up to Launceston arriving at approximately 6pm.