Traveling between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland reveals both the shared culture and distinct local flavors that contribute to the UK. Visiting the UK has typically been straightforward for US citizens, but with the changes brought by Brexit and updated visa regulations, staying informed is essential.

For now, US citizens, along with Australian citizens, Canadian citizens and citizens of certain Commonwealth countries (such as Malta, St Lucia and Grenada), can visit England and the rest of the UK without a visa as long as they have a valid passport and meet the immigration rules required.

However, a visa may be required for longer stays and specific scenarios. Whether you’re visiting for tourism, studying or working, this guide will help you understand the UK’s visa requirements before your trip.

What you need to know about visas in the UK

For US citizens, there’s no need for a visa for stays of up to six months. However, since the UK isn’t part of the Schengen Zone, you’ll need to show your passport when entering and leaving from a UK border point. Beyond the six-month limit, if you plan to work or study, you must apply for a visa.

Post-Brexit and the EU Settlement Scheme

Due to Brexit, visa rules have changed for EU citizens living in the UK. Most travelers from the EU, EEA and Switzerland need a valid passport to enter the UK.

If you're a family member of someone from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein, you can apply for the EU Settlement Scheme family permit. This allows you to come to the UK for up to six months, work or study, and travel freely in and out of the UK. However, this only applies if your family member has settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Extending your stay in the UK

If you enter the UK under a Standard Visitor Visa (required for travelers from countries like China, India, and South Africa), you are generally allowed to stay for up to six months. However, if you want to extend your stay beyond that time, you must apply for an extension before your visa expires. Remember, extensions are limited, and there are strict guidelines for applying.

For longer-term visits, you can apply for a long-term Standard Visitor Visa, which lasts two (£592), five (£1057), or ten (£1320) years. Be sure to apply for the correct visa if you plan on staying beyond six months, as extensions are limited once you're in the UK.

Other visa options

Here are some visa options available in the UK for certain circumstances:

Work or Business visa: You’ll need a visa to work, conduct business, or undertake academic research in the UK.

Study visa: A visa is required for courses longer than six months. Shorter courses generally don’t need one.

Youth Mobility Scheme visa: Though US citizens aren’t eligible, it’s worth noting that Australian, Canadian, Japanese, and some other nationalities aged 18 to 30 can apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme, which allows them to live and work in the UK for up to two years. Those coming from Hong Kong (if you have a SAR passport), Japan, South Korea and Taiwan must be selected in the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot before they can apply.

Tourist visas for other nationalities

If you're from China, India, Kenya, Nigeria, or South Africa, you need a standard visitor visa for entry. This visa costs £158, lasts six months, and must be applied for online before travel. Decisions are typically made within three weeks.

Special options for Commonwealth citizens

If you’re a Commonwealth citizen, there are specific visa options available based on your family ties to the UK:

Right of Abode: Commonwealth citizens with a UK-born parent may be eligible for the Right of Abode, which allows them to live and work in the UK without immigration restrictions. This option is also available through marriage for female Commonwealth citizens.

UK Ancestry Visa: If you have a UK-born grandparent, you may qualify for a UK Ancestry Visa. This visa allows you to work full-time in the UK for up to five years. It costs £637, and a decision usually takes about three weeks.

Important travel considerations

Even if you don’t need a visa, British immigration authorities may ask you to show proof of onward travel (such as a return flight) or demonstrate that you have enough funds to support yourself while in the UK. To avoid delays, having these documents ready when entering the country is a good idea.