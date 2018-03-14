Welcome to Scotland
Despite its small size, Scotland has many treasures crammed into its compact territory – big skies, lonely landscapes, spectacular wildlife, superb seafood and hospitable, down-to-earth people.
Outdoor Adventure
Scotland harbours some of the largest areas of wilderness left in Western Europe, a wildlife haven where you can see golden eagles soar above the lochs and mountains of the northern Highlands, spot otters tumbling in the kelp along the shores of the Outer Hebrides, and watch minke whales breach through shoals of mackerel off the coast of Mull. It's also an adventure playground where you can tramp the tundra plateaus of the Cairngorms, balance along tightrope ridges strung between the rocky peaks of the Cuillin, sea-kayak among the seal-haunted isles of the Outer Hebrides, and take a speed-boat ride into the surging white water of the Corryvreckan whirlpool.
Deep History
Scotland is a land with a rich, multilayered history, a place where every corner of the landscape is steeped in the past – a deserted croft on an island shore, a moor that was once a battlefield, a cave that sheltered Bonnie Prince Charlie. Hundreds of castles, from the plain but forbidding tower houses of Hermitage and Smailholm to the elaborate machicolated fortresses of Caerlaverock and Craigmillar – testify to the country's often turbulent past. And battles that played a pivotal part in the building of a nation are remembered and brought to life at sites such as Bannockburn and Culloden.
A Taste of Scotland
An increasing number of visitors have discovered that Scotland's restaurants have shaken off their old reputation for deep-fried food and unsmiling service and can now compete with the best in Europe. A new-found respect for top-quality local produce means that you can feast on fresh seafood mere hours after it was caught, beef and venison that was raised just a few miles away from your table, and vegetables that were grown in your hotel's own organic garden. Top it all off with a dram of single malt whisky – rich, evocative and complex, it's the true taste of Scotland.
The Culture
Be it the poetry of Robert Burns, the crime fiction of Ian Rankin or the songs of Emeli Sandé, Scotland's cultural exports are appreciated around the world every bit as much as whisky, tweed and tartan. But you can't beat reading Burns' poems in the village where he was born, enjoying an Inspector Rebus novel in Rankin's own Edinburgh, or catching the latest Scottish bands at the T in the Park festival. And museums such as Glasgow's Kelvingrove, Dundee's Discovery Point and Aberdeen's Maritime Museum recall the influence of Scottish artists, engineers, explorers, writers and inventors in shaping the modern world.
Scotland activities
Loch Ness, Highlands, Glencoe Small-Group Tour from Edinburgh
Depart from central Edinburgh by air-conditioned minivan in the morning and pass Linlithgow Palace — the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots — Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument en route to the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. Hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald from your knowledgeable guide, and learn of the area’s fascinating history and heritage. Journey onward through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, and continue up the Great Glen between Fort William and Inverness. Take the time to capture the stunning Scottish Highlands scenery from the comfort of your coach as you travel. Stop at Fort Augustus, by the shores of famous Loch Ness, and enjoy breathtaking views out over the loch. Pause for lunch by the waterside at your own expense, or enjoy a 1-hour boat cruise on the loch to appreciate the beautiful views from the water (not included). The boat has a sonar system, so if Nessie is down there you won’t miss her! Loch cruises run from Easter to the end of October. Hop back aboard your minivan and continue on through the village of Spean Bridge to the Cairngorms National Park. Take in views of the spectacular Highlands scenery along the shores of Loch Laggan and marvel at Craig Meagaidh, one of the area’s impressive mountains. It is here that TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continue over the Drummochter Summit — where herds of red deer often graze — and visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry, the final stop for the day. At the end of your time in Pitlochry, head back by minivan to Edinburgh where your tour will conclude.
Small-Group West Highland Lochs and Castles from Edinburgh
Board a 16-passenger luxury minivan in central Edinburgh in the morning and set off on a journey toward the Scottish Highlands. Traveling west first, make a photo stop at Stirling Castle, once known as the 'Key to Scotland.' It was here that William Wallace — immortalized by Mel Gibson in the film Braveheart — defeated the English army in 1297.Continue to the fantastic medieval stronghold of Doune Castle. Built for the Duke of Albany more than 600 years ago, the castle is still in remarkable condition. You may recognize it from the famous film Monty Python and The Holy Grail or the more recent Outlander TV series, based on the books by Diana Gabaldon.Leave the rolling farmlands behind and venture into the wild forests and dramatic mountains of the Scottish Highlands. Hear the story of the ‘Scottish Robin Hood’ in the Braes of Balquhidder, the final resting place of Highland outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor. Wind your way through the Breadalbane mountains, stopping for lunch (own expense), and arrive at the magnificent ruins of Kilchurn Castle perched on Loch Awe.Continuing through Campbell country, visit the picturesque town of Inveraray on the shores of Loch Fyne, where you can visit 18th-century Inveraray Castle (Open from April to October only ), home of the Duke of Argyll.Trek up the steep Arrochar Alps to a fantastic viewpoint called 'Rest and Be Thankful,’ and learn the meaning behind the name from your guide. From here, skirt around Loch Long and down to Loch Lomond, Scotland's largest lake. Pause in the village of Luss for stunning views across the water.Return to Edinburgh in the evening.
Isle of Skye and Scottish Highlands from Edinburgh Small Group
This 3-day small-group tour from Edinburgh takes you through some of Scotland’s most ravishing scenery, including Glencoe, Loch Ness and the Isle of Skye, where you stay two nights in the pretty town of Portree. On Day 2, enjoy a day of exploring awe-inspiring Skye, and then, on Day 3, return to the mainland, with a stop at Loch Ness to look for its famous monster, ‘Nessie’.Choose between B&B or 3-star hotel accommodation in Portree and enjoy a daily breakfast during your trip. All other meals, activities and entrance fees are at your own expense.
St Andrews and Fife Small Group Day Trip from Edinburgh
Your day trip takes you across the famous Forth Road Bridge, giving you a great view of the spectacular Forth Rail Bridge, until recently the longest cantilever bridge in the world.Once over the bridge you'll enter the Kingdom of Fife, an isolated peninsula surrounded by the waters of the Firth of Forth, the Firth of Tay and the North Sea. The highlight is the area known as East Neuk. The small fishing villages hugging the coastline here were infamous as a paradise for smugglers.You'll then stop in Anstruther before traveling to the medieval town of St Andrews, the capital of the Scottish Church for almost 1,000 years and home to the oldest university in Scotland (600 years), attended by Prince William.St Andrews is most famously the home of golf, with the Old Course just off the town center. You will have several hours to explore this famous town.From St Andrews, you'll take a pleasant drive through central Fife to Falkland. Falkland Palace dominates this old village, and was one of the main residences of the old royal family of Scotland. Returning to Edinburgh you will cross the Lomond Hills and pass Loch Leven, where Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.Winner of the Inaugural Scottish Thistle Award for Sustainable Tourism, October 2007.
Scottish Highlands, Glencoe, and Loch Ness Tour from Glasgow
With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, you are sure to have a memorable and personal experience on this special day trip to the Scottish Highlands. Traveling in a small group means you can reach out-of-the-way places to discover the real Scotland!Head north towards the Highlands along the "bonnie, bonnie" banks of Loch Lomond - Scotland's largest Loch. Continue into the Highlands to reach the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. This area is steeped in history, and you will hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald.Journeying through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, you'll continue up the Great Glen, between Fort William and Inverness.After lunch at Fort Augustus on the shores of Loch Ness, you have the option of taking an hour-long cruise on the loch (not included). Head back through Inverness, the Cairngorms National Park, and the countryside, where the TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continuing over the Drummochter Summit, where herds of red deer often graze, you'll visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry.Continue through Perthshire and past Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, commemorating Scotland's great hero William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson in the Oscar-winning movie Braveheart. Then just a short drive back to Glasgow.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.
Edinburgh Castle Entrance Ticket
Head straight inside Edinburgh Castle to discover the delights of the city’s magnificent fortress, believed to date back as far as the Iron Age. Dominating Castle Rock, the castle’s prominent position meant that it quickly became an important stronghold, and countless bloody battles and sieges were fought over it.As you walk around independently, read up on some of the more notable battles that Edinburgh Castle witnessed, such as the War of Independence between the Scots and the English in the 14th century. The castle was recaptured from the English in a daring raid under the cover of darkness by the nephew of the great Scot, Robert the Bruce.Where you go inside the castle is up to you, but be sure to visit the beautifully decorated Royal Palace to see where Mary Queen of Scots gave birth to her son. The Scottish Crown Jewels are also found in this part of the castle, along with the intriguing Stone of Destiny — a weathered rock upon which the early Scottish kings were enthroned. Take a walk through Crown Square to see the Great Hall of James IV, explore the prisons that held French and American prisoners during the War of Independence, and pass through St Margaret’s Chapel.Use your ticket to enter the on-site National War Museum, where you can browse a staggering collection of artifacts that document some 400 years of Scottish military history. Highlights include a display of Highland swords and the 19th-century Thin Red Line painting by the acclaimed Scottish artist Robert Gibb.You can spend as long as you want inside the castle, however many visitors find 2–3 hours to be ample. If you want to take a break from sightseeing, visit the Tea Rooms for traditional tea and baked snacks or the self-service Redcoat Café to eat and admire the views. Both are located on the castle grounds. All food and drinks are at your own expense.