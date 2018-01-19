Welcome to Wales
The phrase 'good things come in small packages' may be a cliché, but in the case of Wales it's undeniably true.
Wilderness
Compact but geologically diverse, Wales offers myriad opportunities for escaping into nature. It may not be wild in the classic sense – humans have been shaping this land for millennia – but there are plenty of lonely corners to explore, lurking behind mountains, within river valleys and along surf-battered cliffs. An extensive network of paths makes Wales a hiker's paradise – and thousands of people duck across the border from England each year for that reason alone. Things are even more untamed on the islands scattered just off the coast, some of which are important wildlife sanctuaries.
Stones with Stories
Castles are an inescapable part of the Welsh landscape. They're absolutely everywhere. You could visit a different one every day for a year and still not see them all. Some watch over mountain passes, while others keep an eye on the city traffic whizzing by; some lie in enigmatic ruins, while others still have families living in them. There's also an altogether more inscrutable and far older set of stones to discover – the stone circles, dolmens and standing stones erected long before castles were ever dreamt up, before even histories were written.
Beaches
Sure, the climate's not exactly tropical, but regardless of the weather's vagaries, Wales is a superb beach-holiday destination. The beauty of the British coast is cruelly underrated, and Wales has some of the very best bits. When the sun is shining, the beaches fill up with kids building sandcastles and splashing about in the shallows. And when it's not, how about a bracing walk instead? The Wales Coast Path traces the country's entire length, so you're unlikely to run out of track.
Hospitality & Hiraeth
Beyond the scenery, it's the interactions with Welsh people that will remain in your memory the longest. Perhaps you'll recall sitting in a Caernarfon cafe, listening to the locals chatter in the ancient British tongue. Or that time in the pub, screaming along to the rugby with a red-shirted mob. They talk a lot in Wales about 'hiraeth'. A typically Welsh word, it refers to a sense of longing for the green, green grass of home. Even if you're not from Wales, a feeling of hiraeth may well hit you when you leave, only to be sated when you return.
5-Day Heart of England Tour from London: North Wales, Stratford-upon-Avon, Buxton and York
Back in the 16th century, none of the inhabitants of Stratford-upon-Avon thought that their sleepy village would one day become one of the most important tourist attractions in the UK, but William Shakespeare, who was born there, certainly changed that. This famous town is the first stop of your 5-day tour from London to the heart of England. You’ll also visit Shrewsbury, where you’ll stay for two nights and York where you will spend two further nights in a 3-star guesthouse or 3-star hotel.On your second day, visit Wales and the beautiful castle of Conwy. Continue through Snowdonia National Park, home to the highest mountain in Wales, and then visit the small spa village of Trefriw plus Llanberis, a favorite destination for lovers of the great outdoord.Continue through the Peak District, a region of stunning landscapes, where you'll visit the small town of Buxton, and then head to Chatsworth House. Spend your final evening in the beautiful city of York. Explore its quaint cobblestone streets and see its magnificent monastery (St Mary's Abbey), and, of course, York Minster. Finally, stop in historic Cambridge on your way back to London. Please note: breakfast is included in your accommodation and you'll have enough free time to enjoy lunch and dinner independently at your own expense.
'Doctor Who' TV Locations Tour
Meet your guide at Cardiff Bay and then set off to explore the city aboard your Doctor Who sightseeing bus! Most of the popular science fiction series, as well as several TV spin-offs, have been screened in and around Cardiff, so filming locations are scattered around the city. Stop at some of the best to stretch your legs, take photos and see the locations up close.As you travel, your guide will entertain you with fun facts and trivia about the intergalactic time lord, who travels back in time exploring the universe in his TARDIS – a 1960s-style London police box – with his companion.Stop for a walk through the set of Amy Pond’s village, where scenes from the first episode with Matt Smith as Doctor Who were filmed, and then see sites nearby from popular spin-off series like Torchwood – a popular program about a team of extraterrestrial investigators.In between seeing screening locations, look out for other top Cardiff attractions while exploring the city. Pass National Museum Cardiff, where collections of archaeology and botany are housed, and see the impressive Millennium Stadium where the Welsh rugby team play. Visit surrounding areas of Cardiff featured in the show, and then head to Llandaff, a town outside of Cardiff that was featured as the town of Leadworth – used in the 11th Doctor Who series starring Matt Smith.After exploring Cardiff and the surrounding area, finish your tour back at the start point.
5-Day Best of Britain Tour: Edinburgh, Stonehenge, York, Bath, and Cardiff from London
Your 5-day tour introduces you to some of the top cities in England, Scotland and Wales. See the sights on walking tours, and enjoy overnight stays in York, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff. As a bonus, if you travel on August 3, 10 or 17, a standard-seat ticket to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is included. Taking place annually, the evening event draws people from all over the world and features ceremonial marches, traditional music and dancing at the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.Breakfasts are included daily (with the exception of Day 1) and ample free time is allocated for any other meals that are not included. All of your 4-star hotels are located centrally, so you can explore each city with ease in between traveling and excursions.
Gavin and Stacey TV Locations Tour of Barry Island
Head to Barry Island, near Cardiff, and meet your local guide -- a keen Gavin and Stacey fan! The hugely popular series documents the relationship between Gavin and Stacey – likeable characters from very different areas of Britain. While Gav hails from Essex in England, bubbly Stacey is as Welsh as they come, and the comedy centers on the cultural differences between them, their families and friends.Hop aboard Dave’s Coach – the vehicle that was driven by Dave throughout the series – and then start seeing filming locations while riding around town. Stop at the best sites to stretch your legs, take photos and see the locations up close. As you travel your guide will entertain you with trivia about the hit TV series and behind-the-scenes stories about the cast. Learn about James Corden who played Smithy (Gav’s best mate) and hear how he co-wrote the series with Ruth Jones – the actress who brought the no-nonsense character of Nessa to life.Pay a visit to Barrie’s amusement arcade to see where Nessa once worked and take a seat in her chair where she gossiped for many an hour about Stacey’s relationship woes. Pose for photos in front of Stacey’s terraced house, and hear all about Uncle Bryn who frequently popped over for a 'crackin' omelet cooked by Stacey’s mum.Head to Barry Island seafront in the center of town and finish your tour with a stroll along the promenade. Before leaving you can hop into the driver’s seat of Dave’s Coach to pose for a picture, if you wish!
Cardiff Food Tasting Walking Tour
The menu includes a variety of tastings – continental meats, cheeses, cockles and laverbread and Welsh beverages. You’ll find out more about the different produce and types of cuisine. Learn more about Cardiff to enrich your stay or encourage you to return to discover more about the best food and drink, sightseeing and shopping.
Cardiff Castle Admission Ticket
Explore the fascinating history of this city center Castle at your leisure. Your visit will start in the Interpretation Center where you will see the 2,000 year old Roman Wall. After watching the introductory film, pick up your audio guide/headset to the Castle (available in 10 languages). The audio guides of the site include a sign-language tour (BSL) and a tour for visually-impaired visitors in English and Welsh. Large print script audio guides are also available.Discover how the Castle became air raid shelters for the city during World War II, and climb to the top of the Keep to learn how the Normans defended their stronghold 800 years ago. Enjoy the amazing city center views from the top of the Keep before entering the main house, once home to the 3rd Marquess of Bute, reputedly the richest man in the world. The stunning Castle interiors, such as the Banqueting Hall and Library will give you an insight to the lives of this influential Cardiff family. At the end, why not head back to the Interpretation Centre for some well earned refreshments and visit to the gift shop?Please allow at least 2 hours to enjoy all aspects of this castle. Specialist tours of the Castle are also available such as House Tours, Clock Tower Tours, and Film Location Tours. Please ask at the ticket office on arrival to check availability.