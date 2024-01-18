Overview

Rippling dramatically for 45 miles from near Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire all the way to the English border, Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog (formerly Brecon Beacons National Park) encompasses some of the finest scenery in southern Wales. High mountain plateaus of grass and heather, their northern rims scalloped with glacier-scoured hollows, rise above wooded, waterfall-splashed valleys and swooningly gorgeous rural landscapes.