Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

Craggy trees in Loxidge woods in Vale of Ewyas.

Rippling dramatically for 45 miles from near Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire all the way to the English border, Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog (formerly Brecon Beacons National Park) encompasses some of the finest scenery in southern Wales. High mountain plateaus of grass and heather, their northern rims scalloped with glacier-scoured hollows, rise above wooded, waterfall-splashed valleys and swooningly gorgeous rural landscapes.

  • Aerial View.Carreg Cennen.Castles.Historic Sites

    Carreg Cennen

    Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

    Dramatically perched atop a steep limestone crag, high above the River Cennen, are the brooding ruins of Wales' ultimate romantic castle, visible for…

  • Pen-y-Fan

    Pen-y-Fan

    Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

    Ascending Pen-y-Fan (886m), the tallest peak in the Brecon Beacons, is one of the most popular hikes in the park (around 350,000 people make the climb…

  • Tretower Court & Castle

    Tretower Court & Castle

    Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

    Originally the home of the Vaughan family, Tretower gives you two historic buildings for the price of one: the sturdy circular Norman keep, now roofless…

  • St Issui's Church

    St Issui's Church

    Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

    Halfway up a thickly forested hillside in the Vale of Eywas, this tiny 11th-century church is like a time capsule of Welsh faith and culture, buried too…

  • Garn Goch

    Garn Goch

    Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

    You're likely to have the impressive remains of Garn Goch to yourself. One of the largest Iron Age sites in Wales, it comprises a smaller hill fort…

  • Llanthony Priory

    Llanthony Priory

    Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

    Halfway along the impossibly beautiful Vale of Ewyas lie the atmospheric ruins of this Augustinian priory, set among pasture and wooded hills by the River…

  • Dan-yr-Ogof National Showcaves Centre for Wales

    Dan-yr-Ogof National Showcaves Centre for Wales

    Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

    The limestone plateau of the southern Fforest Fawr is riddled with some of the largest and most complex cave systems in Britain. Most can only be visited…

  • Brecon Cathedral

    Brecon Cathedral

    Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

    Perched on a hill above the River Honddu, Brecon Cathedral was founded in 1093 as part of a Benedictine monastery, though little remains of the original…

