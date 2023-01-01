Perched on a hill above the River Honddu, Brecon Cathedral was founded in 1093 as part of a Benedictine monastery, though little remains of the original Norman church except the vividly carved font. Most of the Gothic structure standing today dates from the early 13th century. Modern additions include an ornate 1937 altarpiece and a cross that seems to hover in mid-air at the end of the nave. In the cathedral grounds are a Heritage Centre, cafe and gift shop.

The cathedral hosts regular choral concerts and is very visitor-friendly, with information points scattered about providing details about key features. Look out for the stone cresset just inside the main door. This ancient lighting device is the only one of its kind in Wales; the 30 cups were filled with oil and lit to illuminate dark corners or steps. Make sure you visit the Harvard Chapel, the regimental chapel of the South Wales Borderers, draped with banners from the Zulu wars. There are also memorials to the English victory at Agincourt in the Hundred Years' War, to which men of Brecon contributed so much.