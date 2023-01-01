Brecknock Museum & Art Gallery

Behind the stolid neoclassical exterior of the former shire hall is the town's museum – although it's been shut for several years now. Various promised reopening dates have come and gone, but if it ever does once again open its doors, you'll be able to see a 1200-year-old dugout canoe found at Llangorse Lake, alongside exhibits on the archaeology, history and natural history of the Brecon area. There's also a strong collection of local art.