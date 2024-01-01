Heritage Centre

Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog

LoginSave

Housed in a restored 15th-century tithe barn within the cathedral grounds, this centre has displays on the complex's history and some interesting objects, including a gory 17th-century Spanish crucifix and an elaborately embroidered cope. It's also the cathedral shop.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Caerphilly Castle, Caerphilly, Glamorgan, Wales

    Caerphilly Castle

    26.98 MILES

    You could be forgiven for thinking that Caerphilly Castle – with its profusion of towers and crenellations reflected in a duck-filled lake – was a film…

  • Hereford Cathedral

    Hereford Cathedral

    29.75 MILES

    After Welsh marauders torched the original Saxon cathedral, the Norman rulers of Hereford erected a larger, grander cathedral on the same site. The…

  • Aerial View.Carreg Cennen.Castles.Historic Sites

    Carreg Cennen

    24.16 MILES

    Dramatically perched atop a steep limestone crag, high above the River Cennen, are the brooding ruins of Wales' ultimate romantic castle, visible for…

  • Pen-y-Fan

    Pen-y-Fan

    5.07 MILES

    Ascending Pen-y-Fan (886m), the tallest peak in the Brecon Beacons, is one of the most popular hikes in the park (around 350,000 people make the climb…

  • Dinefwr

    Dinefwr

    26.95 MILES

    This idyllic, 324-hectare, beautifully landscaped estate, immediately west of Llandeilo, incorporates a deer park, pasture, woods, an Iron Age fort, the…

  • Big Pit National Coal Museum

    Big Pit National Coal Museum

    17.43 MILES

    Fascinating Big Pit provides an opportunity to explore a real coal mine and get a taste of what life was like for the miners who worked here from 1880 to…

  • Aberglasney Gardens

    Aberglasney Gardens

    29.07 MILES

    Wandering through these formal walled gardens feels a bit like walking into a Jane Austen novel. They date originally from Elizabethan times, have evolved…

  • St Issui's Church

    St Issui's Church

    15.16 MILES

    Halfway up a thickly forested hillside in the Vale of Eywas, this tiny 11th-century church is like a time capsule of Welsh faith and culture, buried too…

View more attractions

Nearby Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog attractions

1. Brecon Cathedral

0.04 MILES

Perched on a hill above the River Honddu, Brecon Cathedral was founded in 1093 as part of a Benedictine monastery, though little remains of the original…

2. Ely Tower

0.12 MILES

Across the road from the Castle of Brecon Hotel and only partially visible from the road is the original Norman motte, capped by the ivy-clad Ely Tower …

3. Brecknock Castle

0.17 MILES

There's not much left of Brecon's 11th-century Norman castle, except for a couple of sturdy walls facing the intersection of the Rivers Usk and Honddu…

4. St Mary's Church

0.3 MILES

Built over 900 years ago as a chapel associated with the Benedictine monastery up the hill (now the cathedral), this large stone church dominates Brecon's…

5. Brecknock Museum & Art Gallery

0.37 MILES

Behind the stolid neoclassical exterior of the former shire hall is the town's museum – although it's been shut for several years now. Various promised…

6. Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal

0.52 MILES

Brecon is the northern terminus of this canal, built between 1799 and 1812 for the movement of coal, iron ore, limestone and agricultural goods. The 33…

8. Pen-y-Fan

5.07 MILES

Ascending Pen-y-Fan (886m), the tallest peak in the Brecon Beacons, is one of the most popular hikes in the park (around 350,000 people make the climb…