Housed in a restored 15th-century tithe barn within the cathedral grounds, this centre has displays on the complex's history and some interesting objects, including a gory 17th-century Spanish crucifix and an elaborately embroidered cope. It's also the cathedral shop.
Heritage Centre
Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog
