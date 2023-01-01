Garn Goch

Top choice in Brecon Beacons National Park

You're likely to have the impressive remains of Garn Goch to yourself. One of the largest Iron Age sites in Wales, it comprises a smaller hill fort covering 1.5 hectares, and a much larger one of 11.2 hectares. While what you now see are immense piles of rubble, it's sobering to know that these were once 10m-high ramparts, faced with stone and 5m thick. From the top, jaw-dropping views of Black Mountain country roll to every point of the compass.

To get here, follow the signs from Llangadog through Bethlehem village and into the hills beyond.

Suggest an Edit