Snowdonia National Park (Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri)

Snowdon Horseshoe from Llynnau Mymbyr in Snowdonia National Park. Crib Goch, Crib y Ddysgl, Snowdon and Lliwedd provide a classic circular mountain walk.

Wales' best-known slice of nature became the country's first national park in 1951. Every year more than 400,000 people walk, climb or take the train to the 1085m summit of Snowdon. Yet the park offers much more – its 823 sq miles embrace stunning coastline, forests, valleys, rivers, bird-filled estuaries and Wales' biggest natural lake.

  • Harlech Castle

    Harlech Castle

    Edward I finished this intimidating yet aesthetically pleasing castle in 1289, the southernmost of his 'iron ring' of fortresses designed to keep the…

  • Gwydyr Forest

    Gwydyr Forest

    The 28-sq-mile Gwydyr Forest, planted since the 1920s with oak, beech and larch, encircles Betws-y-Coed and is scattered with the remnants of lead and…

  • National Slate Museum

    National Slate Museum

    Even if you're not enraptured by industrial museums, ignore the dull-sounding name and check this one out. At Dinorwig Quarry much of the slate was carved…

  • Llechwedd Slate Caverns

    Llechwedd Slate Caverns

    Blaenau's main attraction takes you into the bowels of a Victorian slate mine. You descend the UK's steepest mining cable railway into the 1846 network of…

  • Cellb

    Cellb

    Recently opened in the Edwardian-era police station (hence 'Cell B'), this multifunction centre hosts everything from yoga to live bands to screenings in…

  • Electric Mountain

    Electric Mountain

    More than just Dinorwig Power Station's public interface, Electric Mountain is a tourist hub incorporating a gallery, cafe and souvenir shop. It also has…

  • Ugly House

    Ugly House

    The Ugly House isn't actually ugly at all. This unusual cottage is constructed from huge boulders and is home to a characterful tearoom and, upstairs, the…

  • Mawddach Estuary

    Mawddach Estuary

    The Mawddach Estuary is a striking sight, flanked by woodlands, wetlands and the mountains of southern Snowdonia. There are two Royal Society for the…

