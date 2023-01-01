The 28-sq-mile Gwydyr Forest, planted since the 1920s with oak, beech and larch, encircles Betws-y-Coed and is scattered with the remnants of lead and zinc mine workings. Named for a more ancient forest in the same location, it's ideal for a day's walking, though it gets very muddy in wet weather. Walks Around Betws-y-Coed (£5), available from the National Park Information Centre, details several circular forest walks.

The northern section of the park is home to the Gwydyr Bach and Gwydyr Mawr Mountain Bike Trail, a challenging 16-mile circuit starting immediately southwest of Llanrwst, 3.5 miles north of Betws. A map and pamphlet detailing the route can be downloaded for free at www.mbwales.com.