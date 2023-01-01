On the west side of the vast Bodnant Estate, a collection of lavishly restored 18th-century farm buildings now operates as Bodnant Welsh Food. One of the big attractions here is the Farm Shop, a wonderful showcase for Welsh produce comprising bakery, dairy, deli and the kind of butchery that knows the name of practically every animal that passes over the counter. Around half of what's sold here is produced on site or sourced in Wales.

If you want to do more than simply consume Welsh cheese, fresh produce, chocolate and ale, there's also a lively program of food-and-wine events and a cookery school above the shop.