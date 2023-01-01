Completed in 1585 for merchant and courtier Robert Wynn, Plas Mawr is one of Britain's finest surviving Elizabethan town houses. The tall, whitewashed exterior is an indication of the owner’s status but gives no clue to the vivid interior, with its colourful friezes and plasterwork ceilings, and heraldic devices bearing the initials of the first owner. The admission price includes a helpful audioguide; combined entry with Conwy Castle is £11.50/6.90 per adult/child.