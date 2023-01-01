Founded in 1881, given the royal imprimatur by Queen Victoria in 1882, and still going strong, the Cambrian runs a full calendar of exhibitions by its members in its twin white-walled galleries, plus visiting shows from the National Museum Wales and elsewhere. Its excellent Annual Summer Exhibition, featuring the cream of contemporary fine art in Wales under one roof each August and September, has been a fixture from the academy's early days.
Royal Cambrian Academy
Anglesey & the North Coast
Share