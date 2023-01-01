Recently opened in the Edwardian-era police station (hence 'Cell B'), this multifunction centre hosts everything from yoga to live bands to screenings in a 40-seat cinema. It's also the town's most appealing dining and drinking space, with a cafe and cocktail bar making clever use of original fittings. The final feather in Cellb's cap is hostel accommodation in three small dorms (created from the old magistrate's office and interview room; £22 per night), with a kitchen and stylish lounge.