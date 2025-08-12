No area of London is quite as stylish as Shoreditch. The East London neighborhood, located in the borough of Hackney, offers a more laid-back, cool-girl energy where the fashion is fantastic, the people are friendly, and the bars, restaurants and coffee shops are endless. It's also renowned for its graffiti and street art.

After living in London for two years, I quickly made Shoreditch my go-to spot for coffee, dinner and fun nights out. Almost daily, I would walk about two miles from my flat in Bethnal Green just to explore new spots in the area. If you’re searching for a new neighborhood to explore on your next trip to London, you absolutely cannot miss Shoreditch.

Clockwise from top left: Playing chess on Brick Lane. Hanging out on Erza Street. High Street. Alena Veasey/Shutterstock (3) A woman sells fresh fruit on Brick Lane. Chrispictures/Shutterstock

Getting to and around Shoreditch

One of the best aspects of Shoreditch, which makes it a popular destination for both locals and tourists, is its accessibility. The biggest station in the area is Liverpool Street Station. Underground services to and from the station include the Elizabeth line, Central line, Circle line, Hammersmith & City line and Metropolitan line. National rail and overground services also connect to Liverpool Street, which makes it easily accessible for those coming from outside the city.

The center of Shoreditch is just a nine-minute walk from the station. Several buses will also take you there from Liverpool Street Station.

Left: A room at the Virgin Hotel London-Shoreditch. Right: The Virgin Hotel London-Shoreditch's rooftop pool. Charlotte Maracina for Lonely Planet (2)

Where to stay in Shoreditch

Save: If all you're looking for is a place to sleep, then you may as well book a room at St. Christopher’s Inn Liverpool Street hostel. lt’s just five minutes from central Shoreditch and offers dorms and single rooms starting at £30 (US$40).

Spend: Centrally located, One Hundred Shoreditch is an excellent option for a weekend getaway. The hotel has a coffee shop in the lobby (which I would frequent to use the wi-fi while getting my caffeine kick) and a stunning rooftop bar. If you’re looking for a more intimate vibe, visit the hotel’s cocktail bar, the Seed Library.

Spend more: Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, opened in 2024, is one of the newest hotels in the area, and it’s by far one of my favorites. When a hotel room has a steam shower, wraparound terrace and king-size bed, there’s not much more you can ask for. For a cozy cocktail or quick bite – and a taste of Virgin's music throughout the ages – you need to visit the Hidden Grooves hi-fi bar in the hotel lobby, with curated listening stations throughout. Oh, did I mention there’s also a rooftop pool?

Left: FWD Coffee. Right: Shoreditch Grind. Charlotte Maracina for Lonely Planet (2)

Where to get coffee in Shoreditch

FWD Coffee: If you’re looking for a place to work remotely or relax with a book while sipping a delicious iced latte, this is the place.

Shoreditch Grind: Located right by Old Street station, Shoreditch Grind is by far one of my favorite coffee spots in the neighborhood. The brick walls and retro vibes add a certain je ne sais quoi to the atmosphere.

Jolene: There’s no better spot in the area to grab a pastry, bread and a cappuccino.

Where to eat in Shoreditch

Breakfast

Ozone: This place is the perfect blend of coffee shop and breakfast spot. I’d always stop by for a mocha, banana bread and the classic three-egg omelette. If you don’t feel like an entire meal, it's perfectly fine to sit down for just a coffee and a pastry.

The Breakfast Club Hoxton: The ultimate spot for egg dishes, avocado toast and everything in between. The chain restaurant has several locations around London.

Savoy Cafe and Kitchen: If you're looking for a traditional full English breakfast, this Halal restaurant should be your first stop. It offers breakfast, lunch and dessert along with a wide variety of coffee.

BAO Noodle Shop. Alena Veasey/Shutterstock

Lunch

BAO Noodle Shop: One of my biggest regrets is not trying BAO earlier. It serves reasonably priced bao, chicken, noodles and more. If you plan on going during busy lunch hours or on a weekend, you should probably make a reservation, but it’s not always necessary.

Devonshire Terrace: Stop by for a salad, small plates, spritzes and a uniquely chic atmosphere at Devonshire Terrace. I’ve only been there during the wintertime, but even then, it's a great place to sit outside, as every table has a blanket and a heater to keep you warm.

Strongroom Bar and Grill: This has a nice outdoor area where you can eat a burger and sip a pint while soaking up the (sporadic) London sun. The menu has classic bar dishes like fried chicken, nachos and dirty fries. My go-to order is the burger deal, which includes a burger, fries and a drink for £12.50 (US$17).

The Virgin Hotel's Hidden Grooves cocktail bar. Charlotte Maracina for Lonely Planet

Aperitivo

Boundary Rooftop: In my opinion, there’s nothing better than a rooftop bar, and Boundary Rooftop sets the standard in Shoreditch. It serves a full menu of food, but my go-to is a burrata and focaccia for the table, accompanied by a Hugo Spritz.

Vagabond: Wine lovers must stop at Vagabond Wines for a tasting and small plates. I always loved meeting with friends for a post-work glass of white wine paired with an excessive amount of hors d’oeuvres. My favorites are the meatballs, burrata and chorizo. If you’re with a bigger group, then a sharing board is definitely the way to go.

Hidden Grooves: The Hidden Grooves bar, which opened in May 2025 inside the Virgin Hotel lobby, is a 70s-themed cocktail bar that serves small plates and a variety of drinks inspired by popular tunes from that decade. My favorite drink was the Punk Punch, inspired by the Sex Pistols’ "God Save the Queen."

Left: The front entrance of Gloria. Alena Veasey/Shutterstock Right: Shared plates at Dishoom. Charlotte Maracina for Lonely Planet

Dinner

Dishoom: It’s nearly impossible to visit London without someone recommending Dishoom, but let me tell you, it is so worth the high praise. The Indian-Iranian fusion restaurant serves some of the city's most flavorful dishes. You’ll likely need a reservation, but if you don’t make one and have to wait in their typically long (but quickly moving) line, waiters hand out complimentary chai and mint tea.

Gloria: Italian food will always be my weakness, and no place in Shoreditch does Italian food better than Gloria. The plates are smaller than those at other Italian spots in the city, but they're just enough to fill you up and leave room for dessert. Reservations are a must here.

Smoking Goat: Thai food lovers must stop by the Smoking Goat, located right across the street from Dishoom. The Bangkok-inspired restaurant serves a variety of dishes such as stir-fry, fried chicken and curry. I recommend making reservations in advance, especially on busier days.

Painted walls and graffiti art in the Brick Lane area. Emzzi/Shutterstock

Where to see street art in Shoreditch

Brick Lane: About five minutes from the center of Shoreditch is Brick Lane, an area known for its Bangladeshi culture, among other things, and packed with thrift shops, coffee shops and restaurants. Graffiti and street art line the outside of most buildings, adding color no matter where you walk.

Cowper Street: Right next to Old Street Station lies a colorful mural portraying people and mythical creatures – a collaboration between artists Jim Vision, Si Mitchell and ThisOne.

Rivington Street: Take a detour to Rivington Street, where you’ll find politically charged street art. Banksy previously painted his mural The Guard Dog on one of the street’s buildings.

Left: A skull-shaped disco ball at Old Street Records. Right: Swift's bar. Charlotte Maracina for Lonely Planet (2)

Where to go out in Shoreditch

Old Street Records: Those looking for live music and a more club-like night out can’t miss Old Street Records. Just a heads up: on nights when there’s live music, there may also be a cover fee.

Nightjar: Nightjar is best for ever-changing cocktails accompanied by live jazz music and a 1920s vibe. The entrance is nearly hidden, so keep an eye out for their small sign.

Flight Club: If you want to stray from the status quo, Flight Club is a fun place to have a game night (darts!) and some slightly overpriced but delicious drinks with friends. On weekends, book the Brunch Social, which includes two hours of Prosecco, beer, bottomless pizza and a Social Darts sampler.

Crown and Shuttle: The Crown and Shuttle is by far one of my favorite spots, not just in Shoreditch but in London. Unsuspecting at first, once inside the pub, you’ll discover a lively scene with an expansive outdoor garden – a great place to sip a pint during both the winter and summer months, as it has heaters lining the area. It also offers a limited food menu.

Swift: For a cozy date night spot, you can’t miss Swift. When I first visited this cocktail bar, I was hesitant to try its more elaborate drinks, but I quickly fell in love with the sweet Rhubarb and Custard cocktail. The bar itself is pretty small, and the tables are close together, so be prepared for a really intimate experience.

Left: Boxpark Shoreditch. Right: Fresh fruits at Spitalfields Market. Alena Veasey/Shutterstock (2)

Where to shop in Shoreditch

AIDA Shoreditch: It’s a chic clothing store and a coffee shop – is there any better combination?

BOXPARK Shoreditch: Boxpark is home to several different boutique stores, including an art store, a cookie shop and a jewelry store.

Spitalfields Market: It’s just a few minutes outside of Shoreditch, but this is the ultimate shopping spot. The market is home to dozens of vendors selling everything from Korean BBQ to tote bags.

The Broken Down Palace: Outdoor enthusiasts will love this shop, which sells equipment and clothing perfect for any outing.