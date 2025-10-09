Travel is chaotic: from planning the trip to actually going on it, numerous things can disrupt your routine while abroad. For me, a normal day at home typically involves a consistent work schedule followed by an hour at the gym. While away, however, a day could be spent at the beach sipping on sugary drinks and eating my body weight in the local cuisine. One thing I definitely don't think about at the end of a long day of sunbathing is the gym.

As someone who is away more than I’m at home, I’ve made it my mission to find fun and unique ways to incorporate exercise into my travels. I used to think that the only way to get in an actual workout was going to a crowded hotel gym, but since beginning my mission, I’ve discovered many other ways to stay fit amid frantic travel days. Little did I know that my goal would lead to learning more about local culture and meeting fellow travelers.

Take part in traditional exercise

If you want to exercise and experience local life, you’ll need to do some research beforehand. Look up any physical activities that are commonly practiced or associated with the country you’re visiting. When I was in Vienna with a friend, we decided to take a Viennese Waltz class together. What we thought would be a low-effort dance class turned out to be an intense, hour-long workout where we simultaneously broke a sweat and learned about a core Viennese cultural experience.

In Japan, a friend took a Sumo wrestling class, and in India, another friend participated in a four-hour yoga practice. Participating in traditional classes such as Sumo wrestling, dance or yoga, will not only allow you to get in physical activity but can also give you a better look into a country’s history and values. This hack has been my favorite way to stay active while traveling by far.

To find classes, simply search for an activity and find a provider that offers courses suitable for visitors or beginners. I also recommend looking at Airbnb experiences, GetYourGuide or Viator for more tourist-friendly classes. While the classes may be more expensive there, the programs are tailored specifically for visitors.

Hiking in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Planet

Look for pop-up classes or activities

Apps such as Eventbrite and Meetup will post pop-up classes and activities near your location. When I was in Nashville, I discovered a yoga and mimosas class for just $5 per person. During peak tourist seasons, plenty of cities host pop-up activities, which can range from HIIT workout classes to SUP yoga. Hostels and hotels also offer various classes, such as Pilates and daily runs, that you can research beforehand and sign up for upon arrival.

Keep an eye out for bulletin boards in coffee shops or restaurants with flyers for upcoming events. Not only are the stand-alone classes a great way to be active, they’re also a perfect way to meet other travelers who are searching for new ways to explore the city. When I was solo traveling in Malaga, I met two German women on a hike of the Caminito del Rey. We bonded over the ridiculous look of the hard hats we had to wear and ended up spending the next two days together.

Cycling in Bergerac, France. Collette Worley/Shutterstock

Ditch public transport and use local gyms

The easiest way to get your steps in while abroad is to walk or cycle to your destination rather than using public transportation or Uber. When I lived in London, and when I go into Manhattan, I always walk where I need to go, if time allows. Walking around a city truly allows you to get a feel for its people and atmosphere in a way that trains or taxis cannot. I also use it as a way to scout different restaurants and coffee shops I want to visit in the future.

Another easy and underused way to stay active is to sign up for free trials of workout classes or drop in for a class using apps like ClassPass. When I moved to London, I wasn’t too familiar with all of the workout classes the city had to offer. I tried different Pilates, CrossFit and boxing classes, and even a twerking class. The best part was that when friends and family visited, they could download the app and join me for a class as well.