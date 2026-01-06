Most trips to Andalucía begin and end in Málaga city, but it has become somewhere many decide to linger for longer. City of museums, birthplace of Picasso, center for the arts and packed with ancient history, Málaga is now one of Spain’s top cultural destinations.

In recent years, an influx of international tech companies and digital nomads has catapulted the city to new heights, and it is attracting more visitors and foreign residents than ever. Its shiny marble streets buzz with life, and bars and taverns overflow onto the squares and pavements year round.

Delve into the past at sites like the ancient Teatro Romano, or stroll through the city’s countless contemporary art museums and galleries. Here are our top recommendations for your next Málaga trip.

Museo Picasso Málaga. maziarz/Shutterstock

1. Work your way through the works of the Cubism master

Picasso may have only lived in Málaga until he was 10 years old, but the city has embraced him as its son. Museo Picasso Málaga showcases a collection of more than 200 of the artist's works spanning almost eight decades. The pieces were donated to the museum by Christine Ruiz-Picasso (wife of Paul, Picasso’s eldest son) and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso (Picasso’s grandson).

The exhibits take you on a chronological journey of Picasso’s artistic career, from the early years – with pieces such as a painting of his sister Lola that he did when he was just 13 – through to Cubism and then Surrealism.

2. See where Picasso grew up at Casa Natal de Picasso

Casa Natal de Picasso sits in one of Málaga’s liveliest squares – Plaza de la Merced. It was here that Picasso spent the first decade of his life. The first few rooms downstairs show how the young Picasso developed as an artist, training with his father, José Ruiz Blasco, who was a drawing teacher at the Málaga School of Fine Arts. Upstairs are photos of him as a child and family portraits, as well as a room evoking the period during which they lived here, complete with their collection of paintings and busts. There are also several paintings by Picasso’s father.

Teatro Romano. Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock

3. Admire the Teatro Romano

Teatro Romano is an almost fully intact Roman amphitheater built during the reign of Emperor Augustus in the 1st century CE. It was rediscovered in 1951 when builders were digging the foundations for a new Casa de Cultura, which was later demolished in favor of making more of this ancient site. Next to it sits a small interpretation center, which houses several Roman artifacts found here.

An interior courtyard at Alcazaba. LouieLea/Shutterstock

4. Go back in time at Alcazaba

Alcazaba is a beautifully preserved glimpse into the city’s fascinating past. The 11th-century Moorish fortification welcomes visitors with a resplendent Arabic arch and a winding pathway, lined with orange blossom and jasmine blooms. The visit continues through a series of majestic doorways to an array of tranquil gardens tucked between castle-like turrets. As you climb further up still, alongside old water channels and through fountain-filled patios, you’ll enter the palatial part of the fortress. Here, ornately carved arches sit beside peaceful pools and colorful geometric tiles.

The main Alcazaba is believed to have been constructed between 1057 and 1063 on order of the Berber Taifa king of Granada, but some historians date parts of it to even earlier than this. Nevertheless, it was remodeled several times throughout its history and it wasn’t until the second half of the 14th century, under Nasrid rule, that it was transformed into a palatial fortress and the seat of the city government.

5. Castillo de Gibralfaro

The Castillo de Gibralfaro presides over the city. The current castle was constructed largely in the 14th century to house troops to protect the Alcazaba below, but again there is evidence of foundations here from much earlier. It was connected to the Alcazaba by the coracha, a walled corridor to allow troops to easily move between the two. The coracha still stands today, though it’s not currently accessible.

Walk along its walls and bastions for epic views across the city and down toward the port, then visit the Interpretation Centre in the upper part of the castle to learn more about it.

Catedral de Málaga. Wolf-photography/Shutterstock

6. Explore the colossal Catedral de Málaga

The gargantuan Catedral de Málaga sits on the edge of the historic center surrounded by lush gardens of palms and fountains. A temple to Renaissance architecture, it stands on the site of an ancient Moorish mosque, and was ordered to be built by the Reyes Católicos, Isabel I of Castilla and Fernando II of Aragón in the first half of the 16th century. Construction began in Gothic style, but continued throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, transforming it into a Renaissance style with baroque influences.

The cathedral is known locally as “La Manquita“ or “one-armed lady“ because it’s missing its southern tower, which was left out due to lack of funds. Inside, it dazzles in white and gold with graceful wedding-cake-like pillars. Look out for the exquisitely carved wooden choir stalls, made in the 17th century by the sculptor Pedro de Mena. For an extra fee, you can add on a visit to the rooftops.

Planning tip: Entrance to the main cathedral is free from 8.30am to 9am Mondays to Saturdays, and from 8.30am to 9.30am on Sundays.

7. Marvel at Museo de Málaga

Housed in the elegant Palacio de la Aduana, Museo de Málaga not only gives visitors a great overview of the history of the city, but also of the entire province, with insights on other places you may be planning to visit. The museum brings together both the collections of the older archaeology museum and the fine arts museum, showcasing elements from both separately. In the archaeology part, highlights include the Neanderthal bone remains found in Zafarraya, the Phoenician tombs of Chorreras, the huge Roman mosaic of the Birth of Venus, and pieces of carved wood from the Alcazaba.

The art section is mostly dedicated to malagueño artists, with pieces dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries. The majority, however, are more modern works from the 19th and 20th centuries. Artists featured here include Joaquín Peinado, José Moreno Carbonero and Bernardo Ferrándiz. There are also some sketches by Pablo Picasso.

Planning tip: If you want to save money, Museo de Málaga is free on Sundays for the last two hours of the day.

8. Dive into contemporary art

Centro de Arte Contemporáneo (CAC) is a contemporary art gallery housed inside the old Málaga wholesale market. Its collection is constantly evolving but mostly showcases 20th-century works by both international and malagueño artists. Some of the artists whose pieces have been displayed here include Louise Bourgeois, Damien Hirst and Julian Opie.

Centre Pompidou Málaga. Ana del Castillo/Shutterstock

9. Visit the Centre Pompidou Málaga

Centre Pompidou Málaga is an offshoot of Paris’ Pompidou. Located down by the port, this contemporary art collection is housed under a playful multicolored glass cube designed by Daniel Burren. Artists represented include David Hockney, Francis Bacon, René Magritte and Joan Miró.

10. Lose yourself in Mercado Atarazanas

Málaga’s busy marketplace is a mixture of sights, sounds and smells. Unlike some big markets in Spain that have been given over to mass tourism, Mercado Atarazanas remains a place where locals shop, fishers sell their latest catch and restaurant owners come to stock up. Two of its most striking features are the magnificent Moorish archway entrance and its mesmerizing stained-glass window, depicting some of the city’s most prominent highlights. Make your way past mountains of local payoyo cheese, buckets of brightly colored olives, and fresh seafood of the day laid out on ice.