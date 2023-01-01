For an intimate insight into the painter’s childhood, head to the Casa Natal de Picasso, the house where Picasso was born in 1881. Now a study foundation, the house has striking photos and other memorabilia of young Picasso and his family, and a replica of his father's 19th-century artist’s studio. The foundation also owns the small Sala de Exposiciones across the square, which shuffles an excellent deck of temporary shows, often including or heavily influenced by Picasso's work.