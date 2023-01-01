North of the city's main artery, the Alameda Principal, you’ll find this striking 19th-century iron-clad building incorporating the original Moorish gate that once connected the city with the port. The magnificent stained-glass window depicts historical highlights of the city. The daily market here is pleasantly noisy and animated.

Choose from swaying legs of ham and rolls of sausages or cheese, fish and endless varieties of olives. The fruit-and-veg stalls are the most colourful, selling everything that's in season, from big, misshapen tomatoes, sliced and served with olive oil, chopped garlic and rough salt, to large purple onions, mild and sweet.