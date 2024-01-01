In common with many cities, Málaga has adopted a touristic big wheel by its port. Measuring 70m tall, it's good for views over the city. The 42 capsules take you on a 15-minute journey of three full wheel rotations. The structure was installed in 2015 on a one-year lease, which has since been extended.
Mirador Princess
Málaga
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.44 MILES
This unmissable museum in the city of Picasso’s birth provides a solid overview of the great master and his work, although, surprisingly, it only came to…
0.32 MILES
Málaga’s elaborate cathedral was started in the 16th century on the site of the former mosque. Of the mosque, only the Patio de los Naranjos survives, a…
0.51 MILES
No time to visit Granada’s Alhambra? Then Málaga’s Alcazaba can provide a taster. The entrance is beside the Roman theatre, from where a meandering path…
22.35 MILES
Antequera's two earth-covered burial mounds – the Dolmen de Menga and the Dolmen de Viera – were built out of megalithic stones by Bronze Age people…
21.94 MILES
Favoured by the Granada emirs of Islamic times, Antequera’s hilltop Moorish fortress has a fascinating history and covers a massive 62,000 sq metres. The…
Jardín Botánico Histórico La Concepción
3.09 MILES
These exotic gardens were conceived in the mid-19th century by the Loring-Heredia clan, a noble family of railway builders and bankers who bequeathed the…
0.41 MILES
Located in an aesthetically renovated 16th-century palace in the heart of the city’s former Moorish quarter, this extensive collection concentrates on…
1.49 MILES
Housed in a former tobacco factory, this offshoot of St Petersburg's Russian State Museum is dedicated to Russian art from the 16th to 20th centuries. It…
Nearby Málaga attractions
0.12 MILES
The antithesis of Málaga's prestigious world-class art museums is refreshingly down-to-earth MAUS, a grassroots movement born out of an influx of street…
0.16 MILES
The Alameda Principal, now a busy thoroughfare, was created in the late 18th century as a boulevard on what were then the sands of the Guadalmedina…
0.25 MILES
North of the city's main artery, the Alameda Principal, you’ll find this striking 19th-century iron-clad building incorporating the original Moorish gate…
4. Centro de Arte Contemporáneo
0.26 MILES
The contemporary-art museum is housed in a skilfully converted 1930s wholesale market on the river estuary. The bizarre triangular floor plan of the…
0.32 MILES
Málaga’s elaborate cathedral was started in the 16th century on the site of the former mosque. Of the mosque, only the Patio de los Naranjos survives, a…
0.32 MILES
Worth visiting for the building alone, a grand bishop's palace opposite the cathedral with an imposing portico, intricate tile work and head-tilting…
0.36 MILES
Showcases the work of 20th-century Málaga artist Félix Revello de Toro (b 1926) in a 17th-century mansion that was once the workshop of religious sculptor…
8. Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares
0.37 MILES
Located in a 17th-century inn, the Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares specialises in everyday rural and urban life of the past; note the barros …