Mirador Princess

In common with many cities, Málaga has adopted a touristic big wheel by its port. Measuring 70m tall, it's good for views over the city. The 42 capsules take you on a 15-minute journey of three full wheel rotations. The structure was installed in 2015 on a one-year lease, which has since been extended.

