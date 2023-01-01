One remnant of Málaga’s Islamic past is the craggy ramparts of the Castillo de Gibralfaro, spectacularly located high on the hill overlooking the city. Built by 8th-century Córdoban emir Abd ar-Rahman I, and later rebuilt in the 14th century when Málaga was the main port for the emirate of Granada, the castle originally acted as a lighthouse and military barracks. Nothing much is original in the castle’s interior, but the protective walkway around the ramparts affords superb views over Málaga.

There is also a military museum, which includes a small scale model of the entire castle complex and the lower residence, the Alcazaba. The best way to reach the castle on foot is via the attractive Paseo Don Juan de Temboury, to the south of the Alcazaba. From here a path winds pleasantly (and steeply) through lushly gardened terraces with viewpoints over the city. Alternatively, you can drive up the Camino de Gibralfaro or take bus 35 from Avenida de Cervantes.