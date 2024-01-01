Sala de Exposiciones

Málaga

LoginSave

As well as running the Casa Natal de Picasso, the Fundación Picasso owns this small exposition space across the square from the casa. It shuffles a excellent deck of temporary shows, often including or heavily influenced by Picasso's work.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • buenavista palace which houses the picasso museum

    Museo Picasso Málaga

    0.13 MILES

    This unmissable museum in the city of Picasso’s birth provides a solid overview of the great master and his work, although, surprisingly, it only came to…

  • Malaga

    Catedral de Málaga

    0.25 MILES

    Málaga’s elaborate cathedral was started in the 16th century on the site of the former mosque. Of the mosque, only the Patio de los Naranjos survives, a…

  • Alcazaba, Malaga, Andulucia, Spain

    Alcazaba

    0.19 MILES

    No time to visit Granada’s Alhambra? Then Málaga’s Alcazaba can provide a taster. The entrance is beside the Roman theatre, from where a meandering path…

  • Antequera Dolmens Site

    Antequera Dolmens Site

    21.89 MILES

    Antequera's two earth-covered burial mounds – the Dolmen de Menga and the Dolmen de Viera – were built out of megalithic stones by Bronze Age people…

  • The Alcazaba of Antequera, a Moorish fortress in Antequera city in the province of Malaga.

    Alcazaba

    21.49 MILES

    Favoured by the Granada emirs of Islamic times, Antequera’s hilltop Moorish fortress has a fascinating history and covers a massive 62,000 sq metres. The…

  • Carmen Thyssen Museum in Malaga, Spain.

    Museo Carmen Thyssen

    0.31 MILES

    Located in an aesthetically renovated 16th-century palace in the heart of the city’s former Moorish quarter, this extensive collection concentrates on…

  • Facade of the Russian museum (Saint Petersburg collection) in Malaga, Spain.

    Museo Ruso de Málaga

    2.03 MILES

    Housed in a former tobacco factory, this offshoot of St Petersburg's Russian State Museum is dedicated to Russian art from the 16th to 20th centuries. It…

View more attractions

Nearby Málaga attractions

1. Casa Natal de Picasso

0.03 MILES

For an intimate insight into the painter’s childhood, head to the Casa Natal de Picasso, the house where Picasso was born in 1881. Now a study foundation,…

2. Museo de Arte Flamenco

0.08 MILES

Laid out over two floors in the HQ of Málaga's oldest and most prestigious peña (flamenco club), this collection of photos, posters, costumes, fans,…

4. Museo Picasso Málaga

0.13 MILES

This unmissable museum in the city of Picasso’s birth provides a solid overview of the great master and his work, although, surprisingly, it only came to…

5. Teatro Romano

0.18 MILES

The story of the unearthing of Málaga's Roman theatre is almost as interesting as the theatre itself. Dating from the time of Augustus (1st century AD),…

6. Alcazaba

0.19 MILES

No time to visit Granada’s Alhambra? Then Málaga’s Alcazaba can provide a taster. The entrance is beside the Roman theatre, from where a meandering path…

7. Museo del Vidrio y Cristal

0.22 MILES

The more-interesting-than-it-sounds glass museum is housed in a palatial 18th-century house, complete with three central patios, in a charmingly…

8. Museo Revello de Toro

0.22 MILES

Showcases the work of 20th-century Málaga artist Félix Revello de Toro (b 1926) in a 17th-century mansion that was once the workshop of religious sculptor…