As well as running the Casa Natal de Picasso, the Fundación Picasso owns this small exposition space across the square from the casa. It shuffles a excellent deck of temporary shows, often including or heavily influenced by Picasso's work.
Sala de Exposiciones
Málaga
Contact
Address
