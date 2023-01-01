Spread out over two floors in Málaga’s neoclassical Palacio de Aduana, this vast, newly renovated museum houses art and archaeological collections. The 1st-floor fine-arts collection consists primarily of 19th-century Andalucian landscape and genre paintings, with additional rooms devoted to more modern work. The extensive archaeological collection, bequeathed to the city by the noble Loring-Heredia family, ranges from Neolithic shards uncovered in the nearby Cueva de Nerja to a headless statue of a Roman noblewoman.

As part of the renovation, the building was refitted with its original gabled roof; the first was destroyed by a fire in the 1920s.