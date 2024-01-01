This small aquarium in the port includes some hands-on exhibits for children, such as whale bones and sea urchins.
Museo Aula del Mar
Málaga
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.28 MILES
This unmissable museum in the city of Picasso’s birth provides a solid overview of the great master and his work, although, surprisingly, it only came to…
0.26 MILES
Málaga’s elaborate cathedral was started in the 16th century on the site of the former mosque. Of the mosque, only the Patio de los Naranjos survives, a…
0.22 MILES
No time to visit Granada’s Alhambra? Then Málaga’s Alcazaba can provide a taster. The entrance is beside the Roman theatre, from where a meandering path…
22.27 MILES
Antequera's two earth-covered burial mounds – the Dolmen de Menga and the Dolmen de Viera – were built out of megalithic stones by Bronze Age people…
21.88 MILES
Favoured by the Granada emirs of Islamic times, Antequera’s hilltop Moorish fortress has a fascinating history and covers a massive 62,000 sq metres. The…
Jardín Botánico Histórico La Concepción
2.96 MILES
These exotic gardens were conceived in the mid-19th century by the Loring-Heredia clan, a noble family of railway builders and bankers who bequeathed the…
0.47 MILES
Located in an aesthetically renovated 16th-century palace in the heart of the city’s former Moorish quarter, this extensive collection concentrates on…
1.85 MILES
Housed in a former tobacco factory, this offshoot of St Petersburg's Russian State Museum is dedicated to Russian art from the 16th to 20th centuries. It…
Nearby Málaga attractions
0.06 MILES
Looking like a mini-jungle when viewed from the Gibralfaro hill, this palm-lined extension of the Alameda was created in the 1890s on land reclaimed from…
0.07 MILES
Down by Málaga's port, this offshoot of Paris' Pompidou Centre is housed in a low-slung modern building crowned by artist Daniel Buren's playful…
0.15 MILES
The city's long-beleaguered port area underwent a radical rethink in 2013 and was redesigned to cater to the increase in cruise-ship passengers. Wide…
0.16 MILES
Spread out over two floors in Málaga’s neoclassical Palacio de Aduana, this vast, newly renovated museum houses art and archaeological collections. The…
0.21 MILES
The story of the unearthing of Málaga's Roman theatre is almost as interesting as the theatre itself. Dating from the time of Augustus (1st century AD),…
0.21 MILES
Showcases the work of 20th-century Málaga artist Félix Revello de Toro (b 1926) in a 17th-century mansion that was once the workshop of religious sculptor…
0.22 MILES
0.26 MILES
