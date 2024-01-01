Museo Aula del Mar

Málaga

This small aquarium in the port includes some hands-on exhibits for children, such as whale bones and sea urchins.

  • buenavista palace which houses the picasso museum

    Museo Picasso Málaga

    0.28 MILES

    This unmissable museum in the city of Picasso’s birth provides a solid overview of the great master and his work, although, surprisingly, it only came to…

  • Malaga

    Catedral de Málaga

    0.26 MILES

    Málaga’s elaborate cathedral was started in the 16th century on the site of the former mosque. Of the mosque, only the Patio de los Naranjos survives, a…

  • Alcazaba, Malaga, Andulucia, Spain

    Alcazaba

    0.22 MILES

    No time to visit Granada’s Alhambra? Then Málaga’s Alcazaba can provide a taster. The entrance is beside the Roman theatre, from where a meandering path…

  • Antequera Dolmens Site

    Antequera Dolmens Site

    22.27 MILES

    Antequera's two earth-covered burial mounds – the Dolmen de Menga and the Dolmen de Viera – were built out of megalithic stones by Bronze Age people…

  • The Alcazaba of Antequera, a Moorish fortress in Antequera city in the province of Malaga.

    Alcazaba

    21.88 MILES

    Favoured by the Granada emirs of Islamic times, Antequera’s hilltop Moorish fortress has a fascinating history and covers a massive 62,000 sq metres. The…

  • Carmen Thyssen Museum in Malaga, Spain.

    Museo Carmen Thyssen

    0.47 MILES

    Located in an aesthetically renovated 16th-century palace in the heart of the city’s former Moorish quarter, this extensive collection concentrates on…

  • Facade of the Russian museum (Saint Petersburg collection) in Malaga, Spain.

    Museo Ruso de Málaga

    1.85 MILES

    Housed in a former tobacco factory, this offshoot of St Petersburg's Russian State Museum is dedicated to Russian art from the 16th to 20th centuries. It…

