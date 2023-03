Looking like a mini-jungle when viewed from the Gibralfaro hill, this palm-lined extension of the Alameda was created in the 1890s on land reclaimed from the sea. The garden along its southern side is full of exotic tropical plants and trees, making a pleasant refuge from the bustle of the city. Malagueños stroll and take shelter in the deep shade of the tall palms, and on Sunday buskers and entertainers play to the crowds.