The more-interesting-than-it-sounds glass museum is housed in a palatial 18th-century house, complete with three central patios, in a charmingly dilapidated part of town. Aesthetically restored by aristocratic owner and historian Gonzalo Fernández-Prieto, this private collection concentrates on glass and crystal but includes antique furniture, priceless carpets, pre-Raphaelite stained-glass windows and huge 16th-century ancestral portraits.