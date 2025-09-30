One of the most daunting aspects of solo traveling is the fear of being alone. During my first solo trip to Spain in 2023, I spent nearly four days alone in Mallorca. I remember feeling awkward as I sat next to large groups of friends who had clearly traveled there together. While spending time alone can lead to great moments of reflection, several days of it can drive me crazy.

Advertisement

The Costa Verde Express tour bus picking up travelers in Spain. James Jackman for Lonely Planet

Before that trip, I had traveled extensively around Europe and the US with no problem meeting people, but I had always traveled in a group. The first time I truly traveled alone, I became acutely aware of every little move I made, and I had a thought that I hadn’t had since high school: Is everyone looking at me and judging me?

I’ll let you in on a little secret: they’re not. Everyone is too worried about making their own friends and planning their own trips to notice you’ve come alone. Since Mallorca, I’ve taken several solo trips and picked up some tips and tricks on how to make friends without feeling awkward. Remember to be cautious at first with new people you meet, especially when traveling alone, but stay open to the possibility of making new lifelong friends!

Advertisement

Shark's pool bar at Impression Isla Mujeres in Mexico. Fernando Farfán for Lonely Planet

Choose social accommodations

The easiest way to meet others abroad is to pick social accommodations. If you feel comfortable staying in a hostel, I highly recommend it. Most of the time, reviews on Hostelworld or Booking.com make note of the hostel’s atmosphere, and, when you go on the hostel’s website, you can see a calendar of events that the property hosts to promote socialization among guests. I recently stayed at Wake Up! Byron Bay in Australia, where my friend and I competed in a heated game of beer pong, which led to us and the other hostel guests going to a piano bar together.

If you prefer the luxury of staying at a hotel, you can also take the initiative to find out about different hotel events. Some hotels host pool parties, workout classes and other fun activities, providing a perfect opportunity to interact with other guests.

Villa Cimbrone Gardens Infinity Terrace in Ravello, Italy. Alexis Doyle for Lonely Planet

Use different social media apps

Use social media for its initial purpose: to connect those from around the world. There are numerous apps specifically designed for solo travelers. TripBff is a personal favorite of mine. The app posts different meetups for solo travelers and highlights different hotspots for those wandering alone. Anyone staying in a hostel booked through HostelWorld can join a city group and hostel group on the app, which will connect them to other travelers in the area. While traveling in Valencia solo, I met up with a girl who asked if anyone wanted to grab drinks. A few weeks later, she came to visit me in London!

Facebook groups and Instagram groups are also excellent ways to connect with other solo travelers. There are several Facebook groups specifically designed for individuals traveling alone. A personal favorite is Gals Who Travel, as well as Lonely Planet Travelers (of course), for tips and advice.

A hop-on hop-off bus tour in Tokyo. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

Join group tours

One underrated way of meeting other people is by joining group tours. While I’m not always the biggest fan of overpriced coach bus tours, Get Your Guide and Airbnb Experiences occasionally have smaller group tours, which is a great way to meet others. Many cities also offer free walking tours, which you can typically find on the city’s tourism board website or on apps like Eventbrite, where other solo travelers tend to gather. When I was solo traveling in Malaga, I wound up meeting three girls on a guided hike, with whom I spent the remainder of my time.