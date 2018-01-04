Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, and Bath with Pub Lunch in Lacock

Start with a pickup in central London, and travel out of the city to visit majestic Windsor Castle. Be one of the first visitors of the day, and beat the crowds as you explore the elegant State Apartments and St George’s Chapel with your guide. The castle is one of the Queen’s weekend retreats, and is the perfect place to experience some 900 years of pageantry at your own pace. Continue onward to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Stonehenge, one of the most famous prehistoric monuments in the world. Stonehenge is thought to date back nearly 5,000 years, and very little is known of its origins. Was it a place of pagan sun worship? Could it have been an ancient burial ground? Decide for yourself as you explore the site. Your next stop is the pretty village of Lacock, one of the most picturesque settings in the country. Lacock dates back to Saxon times, and has been used more recently as the setting for movies and television dramas such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and the adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Take the weight off your feet and sit down for lunch at the George, a traditional English pub built in the 14th century. On rare occasions, when the George is closed, a carefully selected alternative pub may be visited for lunch instead.Continue to your final stop in the charming Georgian city of Bath, once home to the famous British author Jane Austen. Start the visit with a coach tour of the city, and see top Bath attractions such as Pulteney Bridge and the Royal Crescent as well as the honey-colored Georgian architecture for which the city is famed. After getting your bearings, set off on a short stroll with your guide and scout out the Roman Baths and beautiful Bath Abbey. Walk around the city’s cobbled streets, shop for souvenirs and take time to pose for photos in front of the beautiful buildings. Please note: on busy days, this tour may operate in reverse order and visit Bath first.