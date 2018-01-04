Welcome to Bath
Britain is littered with beautiful cities, but precious few compare to Bath. Home to some of the nation's grandest Georgian architecture – not to mention one of the world's best-preserved Roman bathhouses – this slinky, sophisticated, snooty city, founded on top of natural hot springs, has been a tourist draw for nigh on 2000 years.
Bath's heyday really began during the 18th century, when local entrepreneur Ralph Allen and his team of father-and-son architects, John Wood the Elder and Younger, turned this sleepy backwater into the toast of Georgian society, and constructed fabulous landmarks such as the Circus and Royal Crescent.
Architecture
History
Culture
Food & Drink
Top experiences in Bath
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Menu Gordon Jones in BathModern British
-
Circus in Royal Crescent & Northern BathModern British
-
Acorn in City CentreVegetarian
-
Thoughtful Bread Company in City CentreBakery
-
Café Retro in City CentreCafe
-
Bertinet Bakery in City CentreBakery
-
Pump Room Restaurant in City CentreCafe
-
Sotto Sotto in City CentreItalian
-
Hudson Steakhouse in Royal Crescent & Northern BathSteak
-
Chequers in Royal Crescent & Northern BathGastropub
Recent articles
Bath activities
Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, Bath from London incl Entry Fees
Depart from London and travel out of the city in your air-conditioned coach toward the majestic Windsor Castle. Home of the British Royal Family for 900 years, and location for the 2018 Royal Wedding, Windsor is the world's largest and oldest occupied castle and widely considered one of England’s finest. Explore the lavishly-decorated State Apartments and St George's Chapel with your guide and hear of the castle’s fascinating history and heritage.Continue on through the rolling green Wiltshire landscape to Stonehenge, a collection of stones dragged to this lonely plain near Salisbury 5,000 years ago. This ancient stone circle is still a place of strong spiritual significance, and continues to capture the imagination of the many visitors it welcomes each year. Why the stones were placed here and what purpose they served remains a mystery though, so wander around the site at your leisure and decide for yourself why these age-old rocks have found themselves here. Take a look around the visitors’ center and learn the history of this ancient, mysterious site. During your visit enjoy a free interactive map and VOX personal headset that is exclusive to this tour.Next, hop back in your coach and continue onward to Bath, famous for its elegant Georgian architecture and widely considered one of England’s prettiest cities. Follow your guide on a panoramic tour of Bath and be enchanted by the town's beautiful streets and alleyways, capturing the sites on camera as you go. You'll see Bath Abbey and the much-photographed Pulteney Bridge, modeled on the Ponte Vecchio in Florence. During the tour, you will see the city’s famous Roman Baths — the best preserved Roman spa from the ancient world.At the end of your time in Bath, travel back to London’s Victoria Coach Station where your day trip concludes.
Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, and Bath with Pub Lunch in Lacock
Start with a pickup in central London, and travel out of the city to visit majestic Windsor Castle. Be one of the first visitors of the day, and beat the crowds as you explore the elegant State Apartments and St George’s Chapel with your guide. The castle is one of the Queen’s weekend retreats, and is the perfect place to experience some 900 years of pageantry at your own pace. Continue onward to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Stonehenge, one of the most famous prehistoric monuments in the world. Stonehenge is thought to date back nearly 5,000 years, and very little is known of its origins. Was it a place of pagan sun worship? Could it have been an ancient burial ground? Decide for yourself as you explore the site. Your next stop is the pretty village of Lacock, one of the most picturesque settings in the country. Lacock dates back to Saxon times, and has been used more recently as the setting for movies and television dramas such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and the adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Take the weight off your feet and sit down for lunch at the George, a traditional English pub built in the 14th century. On rare occasions, when the George is closed, a carefully selected alternative pub may be visited for lunch instead.Continue to your final stop in the charming Georgian city of Bath, once home to the famous British author Jane Austen. Start the visit with a coach tour of the city, and see top Bath attractions such as Pulteney Bridge and the Royal Crescent as well as the honey-colored Georgian architecture for which the city is famed. After getting your bearings, set off on a short stroll with your guide and scout out the Roman Baths and beautiful Bath Abbey. Walk around the city’s cobbled streets, shop for souvenirs and take time to pose for photos in front of the beautiful buildings. Please note: on busy days, this tour may operate in reverse order and visit Bath first.
Stonehenge Inner Circle Access, Bath, and Lacock from London
Choose a morning or evening tour when booking, and then leave central London to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site of Stonehenge, free from its daytime crowds. Visitors arriving at the site during the peak daylight hours are not permitted to have direct access to the intriguing stone circle. However, your ‘private viewing’ tour enables your group to walk inside the roped-off circle, and admire the stones close up. Hear the secrets and mysterious stories about Stonehenge from your expert guide, and experience the site at its atmospheric best! Depending on the time of year you visit, you may even be lucky enough to catch the sunset or sunrise; it’s sure to make your Stonehenge viewing an unforgettable experience. Read on for more details of each option; both tours finish with a drop-off at Victoria in central London.Morning Tour:After exploring the stones with your guide, travel onward to the nearby village of Lacock, a place often cited as one of England’s most picturesque villages. Hear of Lacock’s past as a Saxon dwelling, and learn about its use as a setting for many movie and TV programs including the adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Stretch your legs on a walk with your guide, and then head inside the George, a 14th-century pub, for breakfast (own expense).Continue to Bath, a UNESCO-listed city in the county of Somerset. Enjoy a tour of the Roman Baths, visit Bath Abbey, and learn some more about Jane Austen, who was born in the city. If you wish, enjoy a short walking tour to see where the legendary novelist Charles Dickens lived and worked as a young man, and sample fresh cheese from a local dairy. Alternatively, make the most of some free time to explore independently.Evening Tour:From London, travel first to the city of Bath to explore the Roman Baths and visit Bath Abbey, as described for the Morning Tour. Continue to Lacock for a walk around the picturesque village, and then enjoy dinner at the George pub (own expense). Last, but not least, travel to Stonehenge for your tour of the stones when the day-trippers have left the site.
Stonehenge and Bath Day Trip from London, Roman Baths option
After meeting at your central London meeting point, travel by luxury air-conditioned coach to Stonehenge (included). Hear interesting facts about this World Heritage Site from your expert guide and explore it independently. Discover the intriguing significance of this mystic prehistoric monument. Its origins date back nearly 5,000 years and it has been home to pagan religion and spiritual worship. Next, head to the city of Bath, a famous English city in Somerset, 97 miles (156 km) from London. Bath offers fabulous restaurants, tea houses and classic British pubs. Take some time on your own to enjoy a delicious lunch. Then, spend the afternoon discovering this UNESCO-listed Georgian city famous for its delightful terraces and impressive architecture. Choose to visit top sights such as Bath Abbey and Pulteney Bridge, overlooking the River Avon.Alternatively, upgrade to visit the Roman Baths, the best preserved Roman Spa from the ancient world. Learn about the history of the baths and how centuries later, the baths were still a destinations for those who wanted to 'take to the waters.' Or, upgrade to include a guided visit to the Jane Austen Visitor Centre, which features permanent exhibitions about the world famous author who lived in Bath.After your afternoon tour, enjoy a relaxing drive back to London.
Stonehenge, Bath and the Cotswolds from London
Meet your guide in central London in the early morning, then depart the city by luxury coach. Sit back and relax as urban sights give way to the greenery of the English countryside.Make your first stop in Bath, an elegant West Country city that owes its name to its historical hot springs. Plug in your headphones (if required) to help you hear your guide’s commentary clearly, then set off on foot to explore the UNESCO-listed city.See the city’s premier sights and absorb the caramel-hued Georgian architecture, crescents and terraces that inspired two of Jane Austen’s novels: Persuasion and Northanger Abbey. After, enjoy free time to wander the cobblestone streets at your leisure. Perhaps, visit the Roman Baths or the Jane Austen Visitor Centre (own expense). Celebrating one of the city’s most famous residents, the center gives a snapshot of life during the Regency period.When the time comes, hop back inside your coach and head north to the Cotswolds, a region of outstanding natural beauty characterized by charming parishes and thatched villages. Continue to the village of Lacock. Untouched by modern hands, this charming parish has been featured in many films including Pride and Prejudice and the Harry Potter movies. Then, Break for lunch (own expense).Make your final stop at the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Stonehenge. Believed to be around 5,000 years old, the prehistoric stone circle is shrouded in mystery. Walk around the stones and the visitor center with your guide, listening to the many theories about how and why it was created.After your visit, return to your coach for the journey back to London. Your day trip concludes back at the original start point.
Salisbury, Stonehenge and Bath Custom Day Trip from London
Begin with a pickup from Victoria Coach Station. Hop aboard a luxury coach and plug into your state-of-the-art Vox headphones so you can hear your guide’s commentary as you journey into the beautiful English countryside.After a 2-hour drive, arrive in the charming Wiltshire town of Salisbury, known for its 750-year-old cathedral that boasts the tallest spire in England. Set off to explore independently, or upgrade for a guided tour of the cathedral with your guide. Enter Salisbury Cathedral and soak up the history and grandeur of one of the leading examples of Early English architecture. Then, visit the church’s chapter house, which displays one of the four surviving original copies of the Magna Carta. Spend two hours perusing the cathedral, exploring the captivating town and having lunch (own expense) at your leisure before boarding the coach and drive to your next destination.Traveling even further back in time through the rolling Wessex landscape, you will arrive in Stonehenge. Who dragged these massive stones to this lonely plain near Salisbury 5,000 years ago, and why? These questions have haunted the minds of centuries of scholars. You will have the opportunity to walk around these magical stones and contemplate the landscape in which they were erected so many centuries ago.Next, return to your coach and travel 30 minutes to the UNESCO-listed city of Bath, famous for its elegant Georgian architecture. Take in sights such as Bath Abbey, Pulteney Bridge and the Circus and Assembly Rooms.Should you wish, upgrade to enjoy a visit to the Roman Baths, the best-preserved public baths from the Ancient Roman world, beautifully restored during the Victorian era. Hear from your guide about the source of these famous hot springs and discover the baths’ uses by the Celts and Romans. Alternatively, enjoy free time to explore the city center at your own pace.When the time comes, settle into your seat aboard your luxury coach and relax during the 2.5-hour journey back to London.