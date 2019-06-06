Partly designed by the landscape architect Lancelot 'Capability' Brown, the grounds of this 18th-century estate on Bath's southern fringe feature cascading lakes and a graceful Palladian bridge, one of only four such structures in the world (look out for the period graffiti, some of which dates back to the 1800s).

The park is a mile south of Bath's centre. Bus 2 (every 30 minutes) stops nearby, as does Bath City Sightseeing's 'City Skyline' tour.

The estate was established by the entrepreneur Ralph Allen, who made his fortune founding Britain's first postal service, and who owned many of the local quarries from which the city's amber-coloured Bath stone was mined. The house itself is now occupied by a private school, but there are several lovely pathways around the estate, including the Bath Skyline, a 6-mile circular trail offering truly inspirational views.