Picture rows of oil lamps twinkling in the night and pathways adorned with rangoli - intricate patterns made from flowers and colored sand. All around you, firecrackers burst, painting patterns in the darkness. Persistent drumming melds with Indian melodies and special festive foods invite you to enjoy the festival mood.



This is Diwali (or Deepavali) – the Festival of Lights, one of India's most prominent festivals. Marked in different ways across the country, Diwali symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. For Hindus, the festival celebrates the return of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile, following his victory over Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, and Lord Krishna’s victory over the wicked demon, Narakasura.

Diwali is an amazing time to visit India. Light is a vital part of the celebrations – the landscape is illuminated by millions of lanterns, diyas (oil or ghee lamps), candles and firecrackers, symbolizing the light used to guide Rama home to Ayodhya. The lights are also believed to guide Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, into people’s homes.

Diwali festivities begin on 31 October in 2024 and 20 October in 2025, but the celebrations typically last for five days and include pujas (ceremonial rituals), music and dancing, gifts of sweets and even card games. In bigger cities, there are special cultural programs, processions and community gatherings.

In India, Diwali is also celebrated by Sikh and Jain communities. Sikhs celebrate the moment when Guru Hargobind Singh was released from Gwalior Fort, where he was imprisoned by the Mughal emperor Jehangir, while Jains celebrate the moment when Lord Mahavira, the 24th tirthankara (great teacher) of the Jain faith, attained moksha – liberation from the cycle of life and rebirth.

Keen to join in the celebrations? We’ve got you covered! Indian communities have spread Diwali traditions across the globe. Here are the best spots to celebrate Diwali (and they might be closer than you think).



Diyas (oil lamps) and rangoli patterns made from colored powder are key features of Diwali. Puneet Vikram Singh/Getty Images

Where to catch the festivities in India

Ayodhya

Ayodhya is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, and Diwali is an amazing spectacle in this holy city. Millions of earthen lamps, diyas, and candles light up the ghats beside the Sarayu River. Performers stage dramatic reenactments of events from Lord Rama's life, known as Ramlila, all over the city – most prominently at Ram Katha Park and Ram Ki Paidi – and the city's ghats (riverside steps) come alive with aarti (fire rituals), followed by fireworks. Ram Katha Park and Sarayu Ghat stage devotional and cultural programs, and there's a procession featuring a tableau from the Ramayana (one of the great Hindu texts) on the day of Diwali.

Kolkata

In the capital of West Bengal, people pray to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction, as part of Kali Puja, which takes place on the day of the new moon. Marking the victory of Kali over the demon Mahishasura, the festival sees the erection of elaborate pandals (marquees) containing statues of Kali, which are open for devotion and often include performances and food for devotees. Thousands of people line up to pay obeisance to the goddess at Kalighat Temple, Belur Math and the Dakshineswar Temple. Kali Puja comes just a few weeks after Durga Puja, another huge event in the Bengali calendar.



Diwali is celebrated across India, but Varanasi holds some of the most spectacular celebrations. Getty Images

Varanasi

India’s spiritual capital is a wonderful place to celebrate Diwali. The biggest event here is Dev Diwali, celebrated 15 days after the main Diwali celebrations (the festival moves with the lunar calendar, so check dates before you travel). During the Dev Diwali festivities – which commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura – the city and its many ghats transform into a symphony of lights, chanting and color. Diyas are gently floated onto the waters of the Ganges and evenings see processions of deities from different city temples, before people gather by the ghats to observe the famous Ganga aarti ceremony. Festivities also include shows by folk artists and musical performances across the city.

Goa

One of the most striking Diwali traditions is the burning of effigies of Narakasura to signify the destruction of evil. Young people from different villages in Goa get together to build these effigies, which are intricately made and often tower into the sky. On the night of Naraka Chaturdashi the effigies are burned, accompanied by the noisy exploding of firecrackers. There are competitions held throughout the state to see who can build the most impressive sculptures – some even show the whole scene of Lord Krishna killing Narakasura.

Amritsar

The spiritual heart of the Sikh religion is the city of Amritsar in the Punjab. For Sikhs, Diwali marks the foundation of the holiest Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, and the release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind from imprisonment. For this reason, Diwali is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Diwas (Prisoner Liberation Day). The focus of the festivities is the Golden Temple, which is brilliantly illuminated by lights dotting the surrounding Amrit Sarovar tank. There are prayers, devotional hymns and processions, and tens of thousands of devotees join in a vast community meal at the langar (communal kitchen).



Odisha (Orissa)

In the eastern state of Odisha (Orissa), Diwali is enjoyed in much the same way as in other states, with one notable exception. Bada Badua Daka is a tradition in which people pray to their ancestors. On this day, people in Odisha gather in front of the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, burning kaunriya kathis (jute sticks) and pointing them toward the sky to call on their forefathers for blessings.

Diwali is celebrated across the world, from London to Singapore. Calvin Chan Wai/Getty Images

Diwali celebrations around the world

Indian travelers and expat communities have spread Diwali traditions across the planet. Here are some of the best places to mark Diwali outside India.



Little India, Singapore

The colorful suburb of Little India in this island city gets a major makeover during Diwali. Celebrations begin long before the festival as the streets are illuminated by festival lights. There's an annual theme for the light displays – this year, it's "family unity." For the main event, the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha) organizes cultural programs, walks and tours to spread the message of the festival, alongside cooking demos, a treasure hunt, special Big Bus tours, workshops and the construction of a bustling, stall-filled Deepavali Festival Village.



Fiji

In the Pacific island nation of Fiji, Diwali has been celebrated since 1879, when Indians first entered the country as indentured laborers under British colonial rule. Diwali is a national event and a national holiday, and celebrations are no longer limited to the Indo-Fijian community. Islanders from all backgrounds light diyas and candles, accompanied by feasting and fireworks. In the capital, Suva, a bustling market hosts cultural performances, while the streets and temples of Nadi and Lautoka come alive with lights and rangoli patterns.

Indian families gather to celebrate Diwali in Trafalgar Square in London. Lara Ra/Shutterstock

Trafalgar Square, London

Trafalgar Square in London hosts one of Europe's biggest Diwali celebrations. This free event is organized by the Mayor of London and the Diwali in London committee and typically includes workshops, music and dance performances and other activities that provide a warm initiation into a slice of Indian culture. The 2024 celebrations will include performances of Garba, Bhangra, Odissi, Lavani and other Indian dance styles. You can also learn how to tie a turban or drape a saree, explore spiritual and children’s zones, practice yoga and play kho kho (a similar game to tag).

Leicester, UK

The city of Leicester in England hosts one of the biggest Diwali celebrations outside India. The focus of the activities and events is Belgrave Road, colloquially dubbed the "Golden Mile." There are processions of street performers and the annual appearance of Leicester's "Wheel of Light" (a festive Ferris wheel). In 2024, Cossington Recreation Ground will host a Diwali Village with food, rides, laser shows, an LED light installation, live performances and a dazzling fireworks display.

Melbourne, Australia

Diwali is celebrated on a grand scale in Indian-dominated districts in Melbourne and Sydney in Australia. The grandest of these celebrations is held at Melbourne’s Federation Square, presented by Celebrate India. The day-long festivities include music, dance performances (ranging from classical and folk dance to Bollywood movie dances), a bazaar, Indian street food, circus acts, fireworks and craft and painting workshops. The 2024 celebration will see an interactive Ram Darbar – a pavilion showcasing the mythological origins of Diwali.

Combine Diwali in Kuala Lumpur with a trip to the Hindu shrines inside the Batu Caves. Pakin Songmor/Getty Images

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Diwali becomes Hari Diwali in Malaysia and the festival is a holiday in most parts of the country. Little India in the Brickfields neighborhood of Kuala Lumpur is the place to go for a closer glimpse of the festivities. There’s a market selling traditional Indian decorative and festive items, restaurants offer special menus, and there are lively firework displays. You'll find crowds of devotees worshiping at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and Batu Caves.

Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago

The nine-day Diwali celebrations are a significant cultural event in the island nation of Trinidad & Tobago. The National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) hosts the Diwali festivities at Divali Nagar, built across 27 acres in town of Chaguanas. Celebrations include daily song and dance shows, folk art performances, contests, markets selling Indian clothes and a food market with Indian and Indo-Trinidadian foods. The theme in 2024 is "Building Homes and Families," highlighting the importance of family to Indo-Trinidadians.

Jaffna, Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Diwali is celebrated most enthusiastically in Jaffna in the far north, a major center for the Tamil community. Celebrations are more restrained than in some other places, and tend to focus on family homes and kovils (Hindu temples), most notably the Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil. People start cleaning their homes weeks in advance as part of a ritual known as suthu kandu. For the festival itself, families decorate their dwellings with diyas and set off firecrackers. Keep an eye out for traditional sweets and festival foods such as pongal rice and paniyaram – nutty, deep-fried balls of rice flour, gram flour, toasted coconut and jaggery (palm sugar).