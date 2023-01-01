Gwalior Fort

Stretched majestically along the top of a 3km-long plateau overlooking Gwalior, the fort is a dominant, unmissable sight, full of fascinating palaces, temples, museums and other buildings. Much of the fort is now occupied by the prestigious private Scindia School, established by Maharaja Madho Rao Scindia in 1897 for the education of Indian nobility.

There are two approaches to the fort, both uphill treks. Vehicles can drive up the west side through the Urvai Gate, but this approach is an anticlimax compared with the formidable view of the fort from the eastern approach, which is well worth the walk. Don’t, however, miss the rock sculptures part way down the western side.