You’ll pass a 9th-century Vishnu shrine known as the Chaturbhuj Mandir before reaching the fourth gate on the eastern approach to Gwalior Fort.
Chaturbhuj Mandir
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
0.28 MILES
Stretched majestically along the top of a 3km-long plateau overlooking Gwalior, the fort is a dominant, unmissable sight, full of fascinating palaces,…
0.07 MILES
This imperial-style palace, built by Tomar ruler Man Singh between 1486 and 1516, is definitely one of India's more quirkily decorated monuments: its…
Jai Vilas Palace & Scindia Museum
1.78 MILES
The museum occupies some 35 rooms of the Scindias’ opulent Jai Vilas Palace, built by Maharaja Jayajirao in 1874 using prisoners from the fort. The…
0.57 MILES
While there are sculptures carved into the rock at a few points around the fort, including on the way up from the Gwalior Gate, the most impressive is the…
0.21 MILES
This museum is housed in the 15th-century Gujari Mahal palace, built by Man Singh for his favourite rani (queen), next to the Badalgarh Gate. The entrance…
0.5 MILES
The Sasbahu, dating from the 9th to 11th centuries, are reminiscent of Central American Maya temples, with their dome- and pillar-covered roofs looking…
0.05 MILES
Just north of the Man Singh Palace is the entrance to the ruins of the Vikram Mahal, Karan Mahal and other dilapidated palaces in the north of the fort…
0.78 MILES
Used as a drinks factory and coffee shop by the British after the First War of Independence (Indian Uprising) of 1857, this 30m-high, 9th-century temple…
0.02 MILES
Probably dating from the 14th century, this is the fourth gate you pass through on the way up to Gwalior Fort from the east side.
0.04 MILES
A small four-pillared Hindu temple to the hermit Gwalipa, after whom both fort and town are named.
0.05 MILES
0.07 MILES
0.07 MILES
The fifth and final gate on the eastern path up to Gwalior Fort is the Hathi Gate, built in 1516, with its two tall towers. Through here you enter the…
6. Archaeological Survey of India Museum
0.11 MILES
Built by the British as a hospital and jail, this small museum now houses a ho-hum collection of Gwalior-area antiquities.
0.12 MILES
The third of the surviving gates on the eastern approach to Gwalior Fort, built in the 15th century.
0.2 MILES
The second gate on the eastern approach to Gwalior Fort, named after Badal Singh, Man Singh’s uncle.