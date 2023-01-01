Used as a drinks factory and coffee shop by the British after the First War of Independence (Indian Uprising) of 1857, this 30m-high, 9th-century temple is the oldest monument in the compound.

The modern, gold-topped gurdwara nearby is dedicated to Sikh Guru Hargobind Singh, who was imprisoned in Man Singh Palace from 1617 to 1619. (You have to walk around past Suraj Kund to reach it.)

The Teli-ka-Mandir is an unusual combination of a typically South Indian tall, gateway-tower (gopuram) style roof with northern Indo-Aryan-style decoration.

Ticket also covers admission to Man Singh Palace and Sasbahu Temples.