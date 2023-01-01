Sasbahu Temples

The Sasbahu, dating from the 9th to 11th centuries, are reminiscent of Central American Maya temples, with their dome- and pillar-covered roofs looking like miniature cities. Mother-in-Law, dedicated to Vishnu, has four gigantic and many smaller pillars supporting its heavy roof, layered with carvings.

The smaller Daughter-in-Law (covered by the same ticket), almost on the cliff edge, is dedicated to Shiva and is also stacked with sculptures.

Ticket also covers admission to Man Singh Palace and Teli ka Mandir.