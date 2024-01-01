Lower Western Rock Sculptures

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

Set of Jain rock sculptures on the western approach to Gwalior Fort, with 11 large or medium-size tirthankar figures.

  • Famous indian landmark - Gwalior fort in daytime. Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India

    Gwalior Fort

    0.34 MILES

    Stretched majestically along the top of a 3km-long plateau overlooking Gwalior, the fort is a dominant, unmissable sight, full of fascinating palaces,…

  • Man Singh Palace

    Man Singh Palace

    0.53 MILES

    This imperial-style palace, built by Tomar ruler Man Singh between 1486 and 1516, is definitely one of India's more quirkily decorated monuments: its…

  • Jai Vilas Palace & Scindia Museum

    Jai Vilas Palace & Scindia Museum

    1.32 MILES

    The museum occupies some 35 rooms of the Scindias’ opulent Jai Vilas Palace, built by Maharaja Jayajirao in 1874 using prisoners from the fort. The…

  • Jain Rock Sculptures

    Jain Rock Sculptures

    0.1 MILES

    While there are sculptures carved into the rock at a few points around the fort, including on the way up from the Gwalior Gate, the most impressive is the…

  • State Archaeological Museum

    State Archaeological Museum

    0.81 MILES

    This museum is housed in the 15th-century Gujari Mahal palace, built by Man Singh for his favourite rani (queen), next to the Badalgarh Gate. The entrance…

  • Sasbahu Temples

    Sasbahu Temples

    0.38 MILES

    The Sasbahu, dating from the 9th to 11th centuries, are reminiscent of Central American Maya temples, with their dome- and pillar-covered roofs looking…

  • State Protected Monuments

    State Protected Monuments

    0.58 MILES

    Just north of the Man Singh Palace is the entrance to the ruins of the Vikram Mahal, Karan Mahal and other dilapidated palaces in the north of the fort…

  • Teli ka Mandir

    Teli ka Mandir

    0.26 MILES

    Used as a drinks factory and coffee shop by the British after the First War of Independence (Indian Uprising) of 1857, this 30m-high, 9th-century temple…

