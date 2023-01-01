Jain Rock Sculptures

While there are sculptures carved into the rock at a few points around the fort, including on the way up from the Gwalior Gate, the most impressive is the upper set on the western approach, between Urvai Gate and the inner fort walls. Mostly carved from the cliff-face in the mid-15th century, they represent nude figures of tirthankars (the 24 great Jain teachers). They were defaced by Babur’s Muslim army in 1527 but have been more recently repaired.

There are nine large and many smaller images, including a splendid 17m-high standing sculpture of the first tirthankar, Adinath.