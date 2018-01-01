Welcome to Suva
Downtown is as diverse architecturally as the populace is culturally. A jigsaw of colonial buildings, modern shopping plazas, abundant eateries and a breezy esplanade all form the compact central business district. Small passages are lined with curry houses, sari shops and bric-a-brac traders. Bollywood and Hollywood square off at the local cinema and within the same hour you’re likely to see businessmen in traditional sulu (sarong) and student hipsters from across the Pacific region rocking the latest styles.
Suva Shore Excursion: Jewel of Fiji Tour
Your Jewel of Fiji shore excursion includes the awesome foursome tour, river canoeing (long boat exhilarating ride), Fijian cultural village tour, a magic waterfall swim and bamboo rafting. River Canoeing After being picked up from your designated pickup location at the Suva Port, you will travel to the Adventure Capital district of Fiji, Pacific Harbour - Navua to begin a journey to a world away from the cares of modern living. Enjoy an exhilarating cruise up the beautiful Navua River, past villages, farm lands, pristine tropical rainforest, deep gorges and canyons, meandering rapids and numerous cascading waterfalls. You may come across wild river ducks, white and black heron and other native birds. Fijian Village Tour A Fijian Warrior will escort you to the village meeting house (Bure). Experience age-old customs and traditions, a customary welcome yaqona (kava) ceremony which will be performed for you. This sacred ceremony is only performed to visiting high chiefs or very important visitors. You will get a history of the village established by lone Englishman John Humphrey Danford in the early 1800's. See war dance performances by the young men of the village. See native root crops, fruits, vegetables, herbal medicine and kava plants. Join in "taralala & tuboto" (Snake Dance). Shop for village handicraft souvenirs. Witness the unearthing of your lovo lunch (cooked underground) before enjoying this with other Fijian delicacies, local fruits and soft drinks. Watch woman plating Fijian mats. Visit a village pre-school kindergarten. Watch woman folk dances. Learn about coconut by-products, tapa painting and the farewell song - "Isa Lei".Note: On Sunday's the cultural dances will be excluded by the men & woman as its Sabbath and most of them will be attending Sunday Church. Magic Waterfall Navua River's biggest waterfall situated approximately 1 hour up the river. Only a short 5-minute walk into the wilderness to get to the first pool. For the more adventurous, the guides are there to help you to get to the bigger falls. Your tour company has the sole right from the native owners to use these waterfalls. Bamboo Rafting Leisurely ride on the unsinkable "HMS BILIBILI" a.k.a the HMS No Come Back. Explore the only way the local Fijian’s ancestors had to travel before roads or vehicles were introduced. A reenactment of centuries old only means of transport down river. This is a smooth thrilling ride with no motors used. Go with the flow on this minimum 30-minute ride. At the end of your tour you will be taken back to your cruise ship at the Port of Suva.
Suva Shore Excursion: Fiji Rivers Jet Boating Adventure with lunch
After being picked up from your cruise ships arrival at the Port of Suva, you'll travel to the adventure capital district of Fiji, Pacific Harbour – Navua. Upon arrival at the river base departure point in Navua Town, a safety briefing will be conducted to ensure that everyone is aware of the rules and regulations. Life Jackets are compulsory and available for adults, children and infants. Jet boats are custom built designed to run on very shallow water. They are well maintained and meet all Fiji Marine Safety Requirements. You will experience a unique and breathtaking ride through dramatic and spectacular gorges. Experiencing firsthand a jet boating adventure with white-water thrills on Fiji's most scenic rivers, travelling past villages and farms to the waterfalls. Take a magical swim in Navua River's biggest waterfall, accommodating up to 100 people. It is located approximately 1-hour up the river. You will take a 5-minute walk, into the wilderness to get to the first pool. For the more adventurous, the guides are there to help you to get to the bigger waterfalls. Your tour company has the sole right from native owners to use these waterfalls. This tour has been designed for everyone including everything an adventure seeker could ever want. You have the option to hop onto the inflatable rafts and join the experienced guides for some inflatable rafting downriver. The jet boats will pick you up later on the way for your trip to the village. Following the rafting, visit a Fijian village and learn firsthand about native root crops, vegetables and spices, herbal medicines, the kava plant and flowers. Tuck into the Fijian style barbeque lunch of chicken, fish and salads. After lunch you will board your bus back to your cruise ship at the Port of Suva.
Suva Shore Excursion: Waiyanitu Waterfall Trek and Fijian Village Tour with Buffet Lunch
After being picked up from your cruise ships arrival at the Port of Suva, you'll travel to the adventure capital district of Fiji, Pacific Harbour – Navua. From Navua Town your trek start point is approximately 10 minutes’ drive along the Waiyanitu Road. Upon arrival a safety briefing will be conducted by your guide before you embark on an approximately 45-minute to 1-hour trek depending on your fitness level. You will have views of amazing landscapes, a wealth of lush rainforest, plantations, before taking a dip at the refreshing Waiyanitu Waterfall. The Waiyanitu Waterfall trek is the perfect choice for the adventurous family of all ages who wants to have fun together and experience the true Fiji and its culture. Your tour company has the sole right from native owners to use these waterfalls and trek. Following the waterfall swim you will visit a Fijian Village and learn firsthand about native root crops, vegetables and spices, herbal medicines, the kava plant and flowers. Tuck into the Fijian style barbecue lunch of chicken, fish and salads. After lunch you will board your bus back to your cruise ship at the Port of Suva.
Suva Self-Guided Audio Tour
Soak up the sun and the laid-back culture of the Fijian city of Suva, a city built on a land of lush, fertile habitats with a wonderful mix of modern and colonial architecture. On this tour, learn about its history during the Second World War at the Fiji Museum, wander through the Triangle and meander through the vibrant marketplaces. On this walking tour you will also see the Nabukalou Creek, the Suva City Library, the Government Building, Albert Park, the Grand Pacific Hotel, the Sacred Heart Cathedral and the famous Cumming Street. There is also an optional addition available for you to see the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple and learn about Fijian Island time. Take in the atmosphere and enjoy your visit to beautiful Fiji, land of palm trees and memories at your own pace.
Shore Excursion: Suva Day Tour
Suva is the Capital City of the Fiji Islands. With a population of around 250,000 people, the city boasts some of the major happenings in Fiji. Some of this includes the very famous Hibiscus Carnival which happens every August, the Fiji Showcase which is Fiji's largest trade and event show, and the Parliament House where the political issues are handled. Visiting the Fiji Museum located in the Botanical Gardens will enable you to see some of the archaeological collection dating back to almost 3,700 years. Items on display range from musical instrument to cooking apparatus and jewelery.Next on the list would be the government building and the Presidents House which is guarded 24 hours by well-disciplined guards. Shopping and lunch in the city is another great thing to do. Try out different dishes the Fiji way.After the tour you will be transferred back to the Wharf in time for your ship departure.
Half Day Fiji Zip-Line Tour at Pacific Harbour
Pick-up between 8:30 - 10:00 am from The Outrigger Hotel along with other Coral Coast Resorts along the way to Pacific Harbour is included, and pick-up can also be arranged from Suva Hotels. Fly through the sky on one of eight giant zip-lines located in the Wainadoi River Valley. Enjoy this guided canopy tour with lush jungle views and thrilling rides while you experience distinctive flora and fauna in Fiji's 'Adventure Capital."Your guide will teach you how to use equipment and techniques needed to safely experience the Fijian wilderness within a private eco-reserve. Spend nearly 1.2 miles (2km) in the air, before landing on the ground at the end of your adventure.The tour operates in all weather conditions except when there is lightning overhead, high winds or especially-heavy rain. Sometimes there might be a short wait until conditions improve, however if your tour is unable to be completed within a reasonable timeframe, you will be rescheduled for a later time. Keep in mind that the tour is located in a rainforest so a little rain is to be expected.