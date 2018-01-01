Suva Shore Excursion: Jewel of Fiji Tour

Your Jewel of Fiji shore excursion includes the awesome foursome tour, river canoeing (long boat exhilarating ride), Fijian cultural village tour, a magic waterfall swim and bamboo rafting. River Canoeing After being picked up from your designated pickup location at the Suva Port, you will travel to the Adventure Capital district of Fiji, Pacific Harbour - Navua to begin a journey to a world away from the cares of modern living. Enjoy an exhilarating cruise up the beautiful Navua River, past villages, farm lands, pristine tropical rainforest, deep gorges and canyons, meandering rapids and numerous cascading waterfalls. You may come across wild river ducks, white and black heron and other native birds. Fijian Village Tour A Fijian Warrior will escort you to the village meeting house (Bure). Experience age-old customs and traditions, a customary welcome yaqona (kava) ceremony which will be performed for you. This sacred ceremony is only performed to visiting high chiefs or very important visitors. You will get a history of the village established by lone Englishman John Humphrey Danford in the early 1800's. See war dance performances by the young men of the village. See native root crops, fruits, vegetables, herbal medicine and kava plants. Join in "taralala & tuboto" (Snake Dance). Shop for village handicraft souvenirs. Witness the unearthing of your lovo lunch (cooked underground) before enjoying this with other Fijian delicacies, local fruits and soft drinks. Watch woman plating Fijian mats. Visit a village pre-school kindergarten. Watch woman folk dances. Learn about coconut by-products, tapa painting and the farewell song - "Isa Lei".Note: On Sunday's the cultural dances will be excluded by the men & woman as its Sabbath and most of them will be attending Sunday Church. Magic Waterfall Navua River's biggest waterfall situated approximately 1 hour up the river. Only a short 5-minute walk into the wilderness to get to the first pool. For the more adventurous, the guides are there to help you to get to the bigger falls. Your tour company has the sole right from the native owners to use these waterfalls. Bamboo Rafting Leisurely ride on the unsinkable "HMS BILIBILI" a.k.a the HMS No Come Back. Explore the only way the local Fijian’s ancestors had to travel before roads or vehicles were introduced. A reenactment of centuries old only means of transport down river. This is a smooth thrilling ride with no motors used. Go with the flow on this minimum 30-minute ride. At the end of your tour you will be taken back to your cruise ship at the Port of Suva.