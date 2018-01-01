Private Excursion to Puri from Bhubaneswar

Join a full day guided tour to Puri, a city 40 miles from Bhubaneswar. Puri is a city in the East Indian state of Orissa, famous for its Jagannath temple which was built in the late 11th century. One of the oldest cities in the eastern part of the country, Puri is situated on the coast of the Bay of Bengal and is a popular beach resort, positioned in a unique place so that both sunset and sunrise can be viewed from the beach. The earliest history of Puri has it that it was once a thickly wooded hillock inhabited by the Sabaras, a Pre-Aryan and Pre-Dravidian tribe of the Austro-Asiatic linguistic family. The sacred Buddhist site called Dantapura (town of the tooth) may also have been here, as legend has it that Buddha’s tooth was kept here before being spirited off to Sri Lanka. Until the 7th and 8th centuries, the city was a provincial outpost along the coastal trade route linking eastern India with Southeast Asia. Shankaracharya, the Hindu reformer, declared Puri as one of his four mathas (centers for the practice of a new ascetic form of Hinduism). Learned and holy men came here to debate the new philosophies from across the whole subcontinent, a tradition that is still carried on to this day. The main temple Of Jagannath is an impressive structure constructed in Kalinga architecture with a height of 180 foot placed on an elevated platform and part of the Puri city tour you will enjoy. After your visit to Puri and its temples you will be returned to your hotel, airport or train station.