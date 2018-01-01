Welcome to Puri
In the 1970s, travellers on the hippie trail through Asia were attracted here by the sea and bhang (marijuana), which is legal in Shiva’s Puri. There’s little trace of that scene today (though the bhang hasn’t departed); travellers come to chill out and visit the Sun Temple in nearby Konark.
The action is along a few kilometres of coast. The backpacker part of town is bunched up towards the eastern end of Chakra Tirtha (CT) Rd, while Bengali holidaymakers flock to busy New Marine Rd, where there is lots of hang-out action on the long esplanade.
Join a full day guided tour to Puri, a city 40 miles from Bhubaneswar. Puri is a city in the East Indian state of Orissa, famous for its Jagannath temple which was built in the late 11th century. One of the oldest cities in the eastern part of the country, Puri is situated on the coast of the Bay of Bengal and is a popular beach resort, positioned in a unique place so that both sunset and sunrise can be viewed from the beach. The earliest history of Puri has it that it was once a thickly wooded hillock inhabited by the Sabaras, a Pre-Aryan and Pre-Dravidian tribe of the Austro-Asiatic linguistic family. The sacred Buddhist site called Dantapura (town of the tooth) may also have been here, as legend has it that Buddha’s tooth was kept here before being spirited off to Sri Lanka. Until the 7th and 8th centuries, the city was a provincial outpost along the coastal trade route linking eastern India with Southeast Asia. Shankaracharya, the Hindu reformer, declared Puri as one of his four mathas (centers for the practice of a new ascetic form of Hinduism). Learned and holy men came here to debate the new philosophies from across the whole subcontinent, a tradition that is still carried on to this day. The main temple Of Jagannath is an impressive structure constructed in Kalinga architecture with a height of 180 foot placed on an elevated platform and part of the Puri city tour you will enjoy. After your visit to Puri and its temples you will be returned to your hotel, airport or train station.
In the morning, you will be picked up from your hotel in Bhubaneshwar and driven to the Sun Temple (about 44 miles). The massive structure sits in solitary splendor surrounded by drifting sand on Konark Beach, less than 2 miles from the sea. The word 'Konark' is a combination of two words 'Kona' and 'Arka'. 'Kona' means 'Corner' and 'Arka' means 'Sun', so when combined, it becomes 'Sun of the Corner'. Konark Sun Temple is situated on the north eastern corner of Puri and is dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. There are three images of the Sun God at three different sides of the temple, positioned in the proper direction to catch the rays of the sun at morning, noon and evening. Konark Temple was conceived as a massive chariot hauling the Sun God across the heavens by the might of seven splendidly carved horses. The chariot stands aloft on 24 intricately carved chariot wheels. The wheels of the temple are sundials which can be used to calculate time accurately to a minute. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Monument, the magnificent Sun Temple at Konark is the culmination of Orissan temple architecture, and represents a stunning monument. Nobel Laureate Poet Rabindranath Tagore said, “here the language of stone surpasses the language of man”. In the evening, you will return back to your hotel in Bhubaneshwar by your air conditioned vehicle.
You will be picked up from your hotel in Bhubaneswar for this full-day tour, which will start with a visit to the Chariot of the Sun God Temple, built by King Langula Narasimha Deva in 13th century A.D. during the Golden Era of Orissan art. The Sun Temple is known for its exquisite and intricate architecture and sculptures. Located on the shores of the Arabian Sea, the Sun Temple is a sight to behold especially during Sunrise. Its prominent location has guided ancient mariners for around a millennia. In order to distinguish Konark from the whitewashed Jagannath Temple in Puri, European settlers referred it as the Black Pagoda.After the temple you will continue your tour to Pipli artist village, where the locals produce applique art - a process of cutting colored cloth into shapes of animals, birds, flowers, leaves, gods, goddesses and other decorative motifs and stitching them over a piece of cloth. These creations are fabricated into lampshades, handbags, cushion covers or even garden umbrellas. A famous example is the enormous applique canopies above the reigning deity of Puri, Lord Jagannath. After the visit to the village you will be back to Bhubaneswar and dropped off at your hotel.
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
On this six-week trip that circles India via train, you’ll start in Delhi, travelling to Agra for a tour of the legendary Taj Mahal, then head southwest by rail to make stops in Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Goa. From there it’s on to Karnataka, Kochi, and living like a local in the Kerala Backwaters before going south, east, and north to view spectacular temples and riding the famous toy trains of Darjeeling. Top this epic journey off with local meals in family homes, wandering the beautiful streets of Jaipur and Udaipur, and relaxing on beaches along the way. India looks very different through a train’s window – see it all for yourself.
It’s common knowledge that India is a huge tourist destination – so what do you do if you want to get off the beaten path and check out some underexplored parts of the country? Get on the train, of course. Get on board and go from the deep south of Kochi up the east coast towards bustling Kolkata, disembarking to explore temples and palaces along the way. You’ll have the chance to explore smaller cities and villages on the coast, getting a perspective on this country that few have the opportunity to experience. Once you’ve lived like a local in Kerala before hopping back on board the train for the next adventure, you’ll be seeing India in a brand new light.