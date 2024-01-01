Markandeya Tank

Puri

This bathing place, where Vishnu is said to have resided as a neem tree, is particularly interesting in the mornings, when locals come here for their daily ablutions. For some it's a matter of personal hygiene, while others come to purify themselves after visiting the Swargadwar cremation grounds.

  • Carved wheel of the Sun Temple at Konark.

    Sun Temple

    18.93 MILES

    Conceived as the cosmic chariot of the sun god Surya, this massive, breathtakingly splendid temple was constructed in the mid-13th century, probably by…

  • Devotees at Lingaraja temple, Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Lingaraj Mandir

    29.45 MILES

    The 54m-high Lingaraj Mandir dedicated to Shiva dates from 1090 to 1104 – though some parts are more than 1400 years old – and is surrounded by several…

  • Jagannath Mandir

    Jagannath Mandir

    0.45 MILES

    This mighty temple is home to Jagannath (Lord of the Universe), an incarnation of Vishnu. Built in its present form in 1198, the temple – closed to non…

  • Mukteswar Mandir

    Mukteswar Mandir

    29.75 MILES

    This small but beautiful 10th-century structure is one of the most ornate temples in Bhubaneswar; you'll see reproductions of it on posters across Odisha…

  • Dhauli

    Dhauli

    26.29 MILES

    In about 260 BC, 11 of of Ashoka’s 14 famous edicts were carved onto a rock at Dhauli, 8km south of Bhubaneswar. Above the edicts, the earliest Buddhist…

  • Chausath Yogini

    Chausath Yogini

    28.82 MILES

    Hidden among rice fields 15km south of Bhubaneswar, this small but serene 9th-century open-roofed temple is dedicated to yoginis (female tantric mystics)…

  • Model Beach

    Model Beach

    1.53 MILES

    Puri is no palm-fringed paradise – the beach is wide, shelves quickly with a nasty shore break and is shadeless. But Model Beach, part of a sustainable,…

  • Pipli

    Pipli

    21.44 MILES

    This colourful village, 16km southeast of Bhubaneswar, is notable for its locally made brilliant appliqué craft, which incorporates small mirrors and is…

