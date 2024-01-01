The world's saddest library — featuring a few rows of dusty, locked bookcases — does a lucrative trade by offering great views of Jagannath Mandir for non-Hindus from its rooftop. For a 'donation' of about ₹100, the librarian will happily hand you the keys to the terrace upstairs, from where you can get a lofty view of the temple premises.
Raghunandan Library
Puri
Nearby Puri attractions
0.09 MILES
This mighty temple is home to Jagannath (Lord of the Universe), an incarnation of Vishnu. Built in its present form in 1198, the temple – closed to non…
0.51 MILES
This bathing place, where Vishnu is said to have resided as a neem tree, is particularly interesting in the mornings, when locals come here for their…
0.72 MILES
The largest of Puri's holy tanks, this is where locals bathe on a daily basis. It's also where a replica deity of Jagannath is brought on an annual basis…
0.78 MILES
These hallowed cremation grounds are the final earthly stop for some 40 deceased Hindus who are cremated here daily. You can watch or walk among the open…
1.08 MILES
Puri is no palm-fringed paradise – the beach is wide, shelves quickly with a nasty shore break and is shadeless. But Model Beach, part of a sustainable,…
18.83 MILES
Conceived as the cosmic chariot of the sun god Surya, this massive, breathtakingly splendid temple was constructed in the mid-13th century, probably by…
18.93 MILES
This museum contains many impressive sculptures and carvings found during excavations of the Sun Temple.
21.87 MILES
This colourful village, 16km southeast of Bhubaneswar, is notable for its locally made brilliant appliqué craft, which incorporates small mirrors and is…