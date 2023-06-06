Puri

Hindu pilgrims, Bengali holidaymakers and foreign travelers all make their way to Puri. For Hindus, Puri is one of the holiest pilgrimage places in India, with religious life revolving around the great Jagannath Mandir and its famous Rath Yatra (Chariot Festival). The town’s other attraction is its long sandy beach, which is much better for strolling than swimming.

  • Jagannath Mandir

    Jagannath Mandir

    Puri

    This mighty temple is home to Jagannath (Lord of the Universe), an incarnation of Vishnu. Built in its present form in 1198, the temple – closed to non…

  • Model Beach

    Model Beach

    Puri

    Puri is no palm-fringed paradise – the beach is wide, shelves quickly with a nasty shore break and is shadeless. But Model Beach, part of a sustainable,…

  • Swargdwar

    Swargdwar

    Puri

    These hallowed cremation grounds are the final earthly stop for some 40 deceased Hindus who are cremated here daily. You can watch or walk among the open…

  • Raghunandan Library

    Raghunandan Library

    Puri

    The world's saddest library — featuring a few rows of dusty, locked bookcases — does a lucrative trade by offering great views of Jagannath Mandir for non…

  • Markandeya Tank

    Markandeya Tank

    Puri

    This bathing place, where Vishnu is said to have resided as a neem tree, is particularly interesting in the mornings, when locals come here for their…

  • Narendra Tank

    Narendra Tank

    Puri

    The largest of Puri's holy tanks, this is where locals bathe on a daily basis. It's also where a replica deity of Jagannath is brought on an annual basis…

