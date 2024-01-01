Swargdwar

Puri

These hallowed cremation grounds are the final earthly stop for some 40 deceased Hindus who are cremated here daily. You can watch or walk among the open-air ceremonies as long as you behave in a respectful manner and avoid taking photos. It’s an obviously solemn affair, but a fascinating glimpse into Puri’s role as one of India’s holiest cities.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Carved wheel of the Sun Temple at Konark.

    Sun Temple

    19.19 MILES

    Conceived as the cosmic chariot of the sun god Surya, this massive, breathtakingly splendid temple was constructed in the mid-13th century, probably by…

  • Jagannath Mandir

    Jagannath Mandir

    0.8 MILES

    This mighty temple is home to Jagannath (Lord of the Universe), an incarnation of Vishnu. Built in its present form in 1198, the temple – closed to non…

  • Dhauli

    Dhauli

    27.5 MILES

    In about 260 BC, 11 of of Ashoka’s 14 famous edicts were carved onto a rock at Dhauli, 8km south of Bhubaneswar. Above the edicts, the earliest Buddhist…

  • Model Beach

    Model Beach

    1.12 MILES

    Puri is no palm-fringed paradise – the beach is wide, shelves quickly with a nasty shore break and is shadeless. But Model Beach, part of a sustainable,…

  • Pipli

    Pipli

    22.65 MILES

    This colourful village, 16km southeast of Bhubaneswar, is notable for its locally made brilliant appliqué craft, which incorporates small mirrors and is…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    19.28 MILES

    This museum contains many impressive sculptures and carvings found during excavations of the Sun Temple.

  • Raghunandan Library

    Raghunandan Library

    0.78 MILES

    The world's saddest library — featuring a few rows of dusty, locked bookcases — does a lucrative trade by offering great views of Jagannath Mandir for non…

  • Markandeya Tank

    Markandeya Tank

    1.23 MILES

    This bathing place, where Vishnu is said to have resided as a neem tree, is particularly interesting in the mornings, when locals come here for their…

