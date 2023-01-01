This colourful village, 16km southeast of Bhubaneswar, is notable for its locally made brilliant appliqué craft, which incorporates small mirrors and is used for door and wall hangings and the traditional canopies hung over Jagannath and family during festivals. Inexpensive lampshades and parasols hanging outside the shops turn the main road into an avenue of rainbow colours. During Diwali the place is particularly vibrant. Take any Bhubaneswar–Puri bus (₹15) and hop off en route.