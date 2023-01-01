Chausath Yogini

Hidden among rice fields 15km south of Bhubaneswar, this small but serene 9th-century open-roofed temple is dedicated to yoginis (female tantric mystics) and is one of only four in India. No larger than a village hut, the temple contains intricate rock carvings of 64 (chausath) yoginis, each shown standing on top of her vahana (vehicle; often in animal form). No buses go here; a return trip from the city by autorickshaw/Uber costs around ₹500/600.

Few tourists make it out here, which adds to the tranquillity of the location. Nearby, Soumya Handicraft is a small workshop-gallery of a local artist who paints, carves and sells his work from his home.