Nandankanan Zoological Park

Famous for its white tigers, Odisha's premier zoological park was founded in 1960 and is known to run India's best captive-breeding program for the big cats. Spread over 4 sq km, the zoo also houses Asiatic lions, Himalayan bears, hippos, several species of crocs, a variety of snakes and a sizeable bird aviary. Forty-five-minute safaris to see some of the lions and tigers roaming a fenced forest area cost ₹30 per person. An autorickshaw/car drop-off costs around ₹200/250.

Don’t get food out of your bag in front of any of the monkeys that roam free around the zoo.