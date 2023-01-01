Odisha State Maritime Museum

This excellent museum, overlooking the Mahanadi River, focuses on Odisha's centuries-old maritime history of boat-building and trade (particularly with Bali, Indonesia). The displays walk you through the Kalingas' maritime activities, rituals and tools, while the boat shed features river-boat, raft and coracle models from different parts of India. The Jobra workshop gallery introduces the world of sluice gates and boat repair, and an aquarium entertains visitors with marine life from Odisha and the Amazon River.