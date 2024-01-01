Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary

Odisha

Only 20km west of Bhubaneswar, the 175-sq-km Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary was created to preserve wild elephants and their habitat. If you’re lucky you might also see leopard, deer, mugger crocodiles and some of the more than 100 species of birds. Access is by your own vehicle only; guide hire at the gate is compulsory.

  • Devotees at Lingaraja temple, Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Lingaraj Mandir

    9.19 MILES

    The 54m-high Lingaraj Mandir dedicated to Shiva dates from 1090 to 1104 – though some parts are more than 1400 years old – and is surrounded by several…

  • Museum of Tribal Arts & Artefacts

    Museum of Tribal Arts & Artefacts

    5.77 MILES

    This superb museum is a must for visitors interested in Odisha's 62 tribes or considering a visit to the state's tribal areas. Complete with interactive…

  • Mukteswar Mandir

    Mukteswar Mandir

    9.27 MILES

    This small but beautiful 10th-century structure is one of the most ornate temples in Bhubaneswar; you'll see reproductions of it on posters across Odisha…

  • Udayagiri Caves, Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Udayagiri & Khandagiri Caves

    6.24 MILES

    Six kilometres west of the city centre are two hills riddled with rock-cut shelters. Khandagiri is topped with a fine temple. Many of the caves are…

  • Dhauli

    Dhauli

    11.97 MILES

    In about 260 BC, 11 of of Ashoka’s 14 famous edicts were carved onto a rock at Dhauli, 8km south of Bhubaneswar. Above the edicts, the earliest Buddhist…

  • Chausath Yogini

    Chausath Yogini

    11.93 MILES

    Hidden among rice fields 15km south of Bhubaneswar, this small but serene 9th-century open-roofed temple is dedicated to yoginis (female tantric mystics)…

  • Nandankanan Zoological Park

    Nandankanan Zoological Park

    6.93 MILES

    Famous for its white tigers, Odisha's premier zoological park was founded in 1960 and is known to run India's best captive-breeding program for the big…

  • Odisha State Maritime Museum

    Odisha State Maritime Museum

    14 MILES

    This excellent museum, overlooking the Mahanadi River, focuses on Odisha's centuries-old maritime history of boat-building and trade (particularly with…

