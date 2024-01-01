Only 20km west of Bhubaneswar, the 175-sq-km Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary was created to preserve wild elephants and their habitat. If you’re lucky you might also see leopard, deer, mugger crocodiles and some of the more than 100 species of birds. Access is by your own vehicle only; guide hire at the gate is compulsory.
